Watch Now: All-County softball: Burlington's Klein repeats as Player of the Year

Morgan Klein had a decision to make the aftermath of May 26.

Fighting a temperature that approached 103 degrees and having felt lousy that week, she could sit out the Burlington High School softball team's WIAA Division 1 regional championship against Waterford. Or she could take the ball, walk inside the circle and do what she does best: fire a succession of strikes.

Klein's decision? Does that question even need to be asked?

When it was over, Klein had thrown 86 or 110 pitches for strikes and had struck out 13. She also went 2 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs in the Demons' 10-0 victory.

Sick or not, it was the kind of performance one would expect from someone who would be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year for the second straight season.

"She was sick that entire week," Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. "Her drive and her understanding to make every moment count just showed right there. I think she had a temperature of 103."

What does Klein remember about that game?

"I wasn't feeling great," she said. "I skipped school and practices when I could. Some practices I tried to go to, but she (Auseth) told me not to. But when it came the game day, I knew I wanted to pitch no matter what.

"I did end up pitching the game, but I was sitting on the bench whenever possible. After the game, I went to the doctor, but there was nothing they could really tell me. But my fever was extremely high."

Why did Klein push herself to that degree. The short answer is that she's a competitor and competitors want the ball no matter what.

But this actually goes back to the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Klein's sophomore season. Klein had started as a freshman in 2019, the year after her sister, Josie, had led the Demons to a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

She was prepared to create a legacy of her own after Josie had been named the 2018 All-County Player of the Year. But after the pandemic season, Morgan suddenly had just two years of high school remaining and still so much to prove.

"It was kind of, 'I have these two years and these are the only two years I'm going to have,' " Klein said of her mindset following her sophomore season. "Losing that one year, it was more of, 'I have to make these last two years count.' It made me realize how important those four years of high school are.

"You only have four years and you want to make the most of it."

And Klein never forgot.

Her run started as a junior, when Klein led Burlington to a 22-5 record and its first state tournament appearance since 2018. Klein went 20-3 with a 1.49 earned run average and hit .535 with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

No way was Klein going to get cheated out of her junior year.

And then came last spring, when Klein went 14-3 with a 1.31 ERA and hit .494 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 38 RBIs and 38 runs.

Only a 1-0 loss to Milton in a sectional championship game prevented the Demons for a return trip to the state. But Klein went on to earn second-team Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State honors and was named the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.

No way was Klein going to get cheated out of her senior year, either.

"I definitely saw that within her," Auseth said when asked about Klein's sense of urgency. "She put everything she could into every game we played."

Auseth then referenced Klein's gutsy performance against Waterford before adding, "Her drive and her understanding to make every moment count just showed right there."

It was a fitting final act at Burlington for the Klein family.

Morgan's mother, the former Candee Fiebelkorn, was a starting outfielder for Burlington's 1984 state championship team. She married Jeff Klein, who has been Morgan's pitching coach and also coached first base for Burlington this season.

And then there was Josie Klein, who created a legacy of her own at Burlington.

"They're just a softball family and they have so much love for it," Auseth said. "I think that gave Morgan not only someone to look up to both something to strive for in being the player her mother was. She took a lot of pride in that.

"And I think her mother actually took more pride in the way that Morgan played."

COACH OF THE YEAR: Valerie Auseth was voted the county's coach of the year for the second straight season after leading the Demons to another memorable season. She edged Racine Lutheran's Becky Demuth for the honor.

The 45-year-old Auseth, a former NCAA Division III All-American at UW-Whitewater, has followed up a 10-14 debut season in 2019 with post-pandemic records of 22-5 and 21-4. She won her first Southern Lakes Conference championship this season.

"These girls worked really hard and I've been coaching a good group of these girls for quite a few years now, since some of them were 7 years old," she said. "To have that group of girls and just that excitement that we had this season and last season was just tremendous."