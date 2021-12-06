Watch Now: All-County girls volleyball: Burlington's Biggin named Player of the Year

BURLINGTON — Lydia Biggin admittedly didn’t know how to go about pumping iron, but she was determined to figure out things for herself.

After her junior season for the Burlington High School girls volleyball team last year, the 5-foot-8½ outside hitter felt she had to improve her game. So, starting after last winter, she started regularly weightlifting at the Planet Fitness Center in Burlington before school started at 5 a.m. for about 90 minutes.

She was often on her own, pushing herself to complete her goals for that morning, often in the pre-dawn darkness.

Was it a commitment she struggled to maintain? Not really for this early riser.

“My little sisters love sleeping in,” said Biggin with a smile, referring to Abby, Kathryn and Emma. “I think you waste half your day when you do that.”

By the time Burlington started its season Aug. 25, Biggin had transformed herself into a different player. Taking the leadership role on a team that graduated five starters, including two-time All-Racine County Player of the Year Samantha Naber, Biggin led the Demons to a 34-5 record and another berth in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament.

While Burlington fell short in a hard-fought quarterfinal match against Kettle Moraine, Biggin was still rewarded for her commitment. She was named the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year and earned second-team honors on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team.

Her most recent honor is being named the All-Racine County Player of the Year, continuing a run of excellence for Burlington’s program.

Would Biggin have put herself in this position without weight training? Probably not, she feels.

“I think it helped me increase my vertical,” she said. “Last year, my vertical was somewhere around 23 inches and this year, it was about 25 inches. I think it also helped me get a stronger swing.”

What’s perhaps most impressive is that Biggin was self-motivated with her commitment. There was no one pushing her to get herself up at 4:30 each morning, go out into the cold darkness and pump iron.

“It was my decision,” she said. “No one ever told me I should. I had heard people say that it helps you take your game to the next level, but that was all me.”

Her commitment meant a great deal to the Demons, considering the circumstances.

There was relative uncertainty at the start of this season for a program that had advanced to the state tournament 12 times since 2009, with four Division 1 championships. With the graduation of five starters — Naber, now a freshman for Marquette, Camryn Lukenbill, Mackenzie Leach, Victoria Van Dan and Amanda Viel — would the Demons finally take a step back?

After a shaky start — they lost two of their seven matches in the Mequon Homestead Joust Tournament Aug. 27 — the Demons answered that question. They lost just three more matches the rest of the season.

Biggin hardly did this by herself considering she was joined on the All-County team by teammates Molly Berezowitz, Abby Alan, Morgan Klein, Ella Safar, Lauren Lang and Fiona McDermitt. But it can be said that the Demons certainly followed her lead.

“She was physical,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “She was setting records in the weight room for us at Burlington High School this fall. And we saw that transfer over onto the court with her with her physical ability up at the net. She just had a little bit more pace on her ball, she was more aggressive blocking at the net. She the ability to control the net due to that additional strength.”

Union Grove coach Annie Sireno was among those of noticed a difference in Biggin this season.

“She’s a really strong hitter,” Sierno said. “In our conference tournament matchup with them in the semifinals, she is what kind of killed us. She did get a lot stronger from her junior to her senior year, she was a lot more dominant and her teammates got her the ball.

“She was able to get a bunch of kills on us that day. She’s hard to stop.”

While Biggin didn’t get to play on a state championship team — she was on the junior varsity as a freshman in 2018 when Burlington last brought back a gold trophy — she made the most of herself.

That will continue to be the case. She is considering a partial scholarship to continue her volleyball career at McKendree University, a Division II program in Lebanon, Ill., and she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field.

“I think that I’m really happy with my volleyball career here at Burlington High School,” Biggin said. “Even though I never won a state championship, most teams never make it to the state tournament.

“And besides winning, I had a lot of fun. I met all my best friends and I just had so much fun. I think volleyball brought me so much confidence in myself that, besides winning, I just loved it.”

And at Burlington, Biggin’s three sisters may one day follow in her footsteps. Abby was a freshman on Burlington’s junior varsity this season, Kathryn is in seventh grade and Emma, who is left-handed just as Lydia is, is in fourth grade.

“All three of my sisters love volleyball as much as I do,” she said. “Two of them play for the Milwaukee Sting and the youngest plays for the Burlington Elite.

“The two oldest love coming to games and watching our team. Last year, my youngest sister played volleyball, but didn’t show much of an interest in it. And then this year, something changed and she just loved coming to our games.”

By the looks of things, volleyball in Burlington will be in good hands for years to come. But the younger Biggin siblings will have a tough act to follow.

“I think everyone on our team knows how much Lydia deserves the player of the year,” junior libero Molly Berezowitz said. “She was a player that everyone wants to be because she just motivated the other players to be their best.”

