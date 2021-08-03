Watch Now: All-County football: Horlick's Fletcher first sophomore to be Player of the Year

RACINE — Carson Fletcher was in perfect position to tackle his older brother during their backyard football game about five years ago.
The only problem was that it didn't matter what angle Carson had on Blake Fletcher.
"We were just playing football in our backyard with a bunch of neighborhood kids and I remember I would always get terrified because it would always be the big kids versus the little kids," said Carson, an incoming freshman at Horlick. "We were only two years younger, but I was on the opposite team as my brother Blake and he was just running full speed down the field.
"I thought I was going to be the one to save the day and make the tackle. And he just ran right through me. I didn't know what to do. I was just laying on the ground."
High school players routinely received similar treatment from Blake during the spring football season. The sophomore linebacker and quarterback for Horlick dominated on both sides of the ball in leading the Rebels, which had just 41 players in the program last March, to a surprising 6-1 record (they were 3-6 in 2019).
In fact, Fletcher was so dominating that he has become the first sophomore to be voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year since the team originated in 1977. In a vote among the nine county coaches, Fletcher received four votes to edge Racine Lutheran wide receiver Nolan Kraus by one vote.
Burlington running back-safety Zach Wallace received the other two votes.
"It's always been a big dream of mine to get an award like this," Blake said. "To get it as a sophomore is just a amazing to me. I just want to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am — my dad as my coach, my teammates ... I've played with them since I was 5 years old and we stuck together as friends in and out of football. So it really helps to make that team chemistry stronger."
Brian Fletcher, Blake's father and the Rebels' coach since 2010, was an All-Conference center and linebacker as a senior for Horlick in 1995 who went on to become a four-year starter at UW-Oshkosh. As outstanding as the elder Fletcher was in football, it's fair to suggest the eldest of his four sons is ahead of him at a similar age.
Not only was Blake a first-team Associated Press All-State linebacker on the spring team as a sophomore, he was similarly as dominant on offense.
Playing behind an offensive line of guards Danny Feest and Cam McIntosh and tackles Ben Dineen and Zach Prybylski — all four return this season — Fletcher rushed for 764 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 carries. He also completed 30 of 59 passes for 382 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
"Blake has continued to improve at the QB position every day, whether that’s through film, lifting, footwork drills, throwing routes with receivers, or just playing catch with anyone he can," Horlick quarterbacks coach Justin Kammler said. "It is rare to have a kid at this position who truly hungers to get better every single day. It's a joy to watch and to be a part of."
But linebacker was Fletcher's true forte. He had 70 total tackles, 24 more than any other player an Horlick. Fifteen of those tackles were for loss and he also had one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
“Blake Fletcher was the absolute leader of the defense," Horlick defensive coordinator Sam Bartlett said. "He always set the tone with his pursuit and tenacity on the field. Having him on the field to help direct everyone on defense made my job easy as his coach.”
With two years of his high school career remaining, it's almost scary to ponder how much better the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Fletcher can get. In addition to having inherited the athletic genes of his parents — there's also his mother, 1997 Horlick graduate Jenee Cupertino, who was a state qualifier in track — Blake has the desire to succeed on and off the field.
He ranked No. 1 academically in his freshman and sophomore classes. He started on Horlick's basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore. And he has consumed himself with being the best he can be in football.
That obsession is exemplified by his devotion in the weight room. Since last year at this team, Fletcher has improved in the squat from 315 pounds to 415, in the bench press from 220 to 300, in the power clean from 185 to 260 and in the dead lift from 350 to 500.
Combine his intelligence, athletic ability and desire and that makes one outstanding football player.
"First of all, he's physically imposing," Park coach Morris Matsen said. "And he's a fearless leader out there. His team follows him wherever he goes. He's just a tremendous player."
Fletcher plans to be even better starting Aug. 20, when Horlick returns to a fall schedule with nonconference game against Milwaukee Marshall in Milwaukee.
"My goal is to always get better and to improve in every aspect of my game," he said. "Not only that, we also want to improve as a team."
Blake is just the start Brian Fletcher's run of sons at Horlick. Carson joins Blake this fall. In the fall of 2023, Jayce "JJ" Fletcher arrives, followed by Bennett for the 2025 season.
And who knows? Maybe even 6-year-old Bella Fletcher will be a placekicker for her father one day.
But for the time being, Brian is going to enjoy two more years of a dominating two-way player who happens to be his eldest son.
"Blake is a fierce competitor who leads by example on and off the field," Brian said. "He was a unanimous selection as a team captain by his teammates, and a unanimous selection as our team’s MVP by the assistant coaches. He has the unique ability to call the signals on both sides of the ball as our quarterback and middle linebacker.
"Blake is intense, focused, and never backs down from a challenge. He works as hard as any kid I have coached and possesses all of the key attributes coaches want from kids in their program. He raises the bar for everyone around him."