Watch Now: All-County football: Horlick's Fletcher first sophomore to be Player of the Year

Burlington running back-safety Zach Wallace received the other two votes.

"It's always been a big dream of mine to get an award like this," Blake said. "To get it as a sophomore is just a amazing to me. I just want to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am — my dad as my coach, my teammates ... I've played with them since I was 5 years old and we stuck together as friends in and out of football. So it really helps to make that team chemistry stronger."

Brian Fletcher, Blake's father and the Rebels' coach since 2010, was an All-Conference center and linebacker as a senior for Horlick in 1995 who went on to become a four-year starter at UW-Oshkosh. As outstanding as the elder Fletcher was in football, it's fair to suggest the eldest of his four sons is ahead of him at a similar age.

Not only was Blake a first-team Associated Press All-State linebacker on the spring team as a sophomore, he was similarly as dominant on offense.

Playing behind an offensive line of guards Danny Feest and Cam McIntosh and tackles Ben Dineen and Zach Prybylski — all four return this season — Fletcher rushed for 764 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 carries. He also completed 30 of 59 passes for 382 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions.