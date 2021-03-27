Watch Now: All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter repeats as Player of Year

Growing into one of the greatest high school basketball players Racine County has ever seen was a steady process for Tyrese Hunter.
He was gifted with remarkable athletic ability and he spent countless hours on playgrounds and in gymnasiums maximizing his potential. During his four years at St. Catherine’s, the 6-foot-1 guard developed into one of the most highly-regarded players in the nation.
But Hunter, voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year for the second straight season, didn’t have the luxury of that same natural process as far as growing into a young man.
By the time he was an eighth grader at St. Catherine’s in the fall of 2016, he was a 13-year-old kid without his parents. His mother, Ida Wells-Jones, had died of kidney failure Nov. 27, 2016. His father, Brian, had died of cardiac arrest March 20, 2010.
To this day, Tyrese Hunter can recall those two dates with the snap of a finger.
Of course, any 13-year-old kid deals with an assortment of emotions and makes his share of mistakes. Without his two parents, Hunter might have veered onto the wrong path and not realized his potential.
But Hunter was fortunate. His brother Brian, a 2004 Horlick graduate, served as a strong mentor after he took him into home. Tyrese also had the benefit of a coach at St. Catherine’s, Nick Bennett, who understood was his talented young guard was going through.
Bennett became aware of that within the first few months he was at St. Catherine’s.
“I was a lunch monitor,” Bennett said. “Someone came up to me and said, ‘Hey, one of the eighth graders who plays basketball just lost his mom,’ and I said, ‘Oh, no. I’m going to talk to him.’ And then that person said, ‘You need to know that he lost his dad about five years earlier.’
“I said, ‘So he doesn’t have a parent now? Oh my gosh, you’ve got to be kidding me.’ I pulled him out of the lunch room and I don’t even think he knew who I was yet. And I said, ‘Tyrese, I just want you to know we’re here for you. What do you need?’
“Quite honestly, he was shell-shocked at that point. It was the day after his mom died and he wanted to come to school. He did not want to sit in his room and feel sorry for himself, so he came to school the next day.”
At just 13, it could be said, Hunter was already rapidly becoming a man. And he routinely demonstrated that the next five years.
During his four years on the varsity, the Angels won 91 of 103 games with a WIAA Division 3 state championship. They might have won two straight championships, but their 25-0 team last season was derailed last March by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s also the leading scorer in the storied history of St. Catherine’s, among numerous other accomplishments.
But what was perhaps most impressive about Hunter was behind the scenes. He didn’t blow off classes and has earned a 3.1 grade-point average. Bennett cannot recall him ever missing a practice or even being late for one.
In fact, not only did Hunter show up every day, he was completely invested, even when practices over a long season became tedious.
“He always had his eyes on you and he always was in the front row of every team meeting,” Bennett said.
Hunter was also on his best behavior in games. Jim Gosz, who recently retired as coach at Whitefish Bay Dominican, was most impressed not with Hunter’s skills, but with his demeanor.
“I heard about his past and for him to overcome that … I heard he’s a better person than he is a basketball player,” Gosz said. “In any dealings I had with him, that’s what I saw.
“He never did any posturing, he never drew attention to himself, he never taunted and he never made anyone look bad. He looked like a good teammate and I enjoyed playing against him just to watch how he handled himself because you don’t see that anymore.”
There were plenty of challenges for Hunter this season, even though three starters returned from the 25-0 team.
Because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic, the Angels were forced to play all of their games on the road. They also had to travel every afternoon to the cramped quarters of the Taylor Complex in the Village of Elmwood for practices.
And then on Jan. 23, Hunter severely sprained his right ankle toward the end of a nonconference game against Westosha Central in Paddock Lake. Just how bad was it?
“I honestly did think I might be done for the rest of the year,” Hunter said. “I kind of thought it was broke. Man, it was tough. I never had an injury during the course of the year and this took three or four weeks.
“That was something I had to overcome. Everybody goes through stuff and everything happens for a reason. You’ve got to stay mentally tough.”
Considering what Hunter had endured before he was even a freshman, this is someone who knew all about being mentally tough. And his story had a happy ending.
Even though Hunter was not the explosive scorer he had been before the injury once he returned after sitting out six games, the Angels won the state championship that had eluded them a year earlier.
Hunter was suffering from cramps and scored only two points in his final high school game — a 68-49 victory over Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in the championship game. But all that mattered to Hunter is his team got the job done.
“It was fun,” Hunter said of his time at St. Catherine’s. “I learned something every day.”
More than anything, he learned how to become a man.