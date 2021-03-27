Watch Now: All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter repeats as Player of Year

Bennett became aware of that within the first few months he was at St. Catherine’s.

“I was a lunch monitor,” Bennett said. “Someone came up to me and said, ‘Hey, one of the eighth graders who plays basketball just lost his mom,’ and I said, ‘Oh, no. I’m going to talk to him.’ And then that person said, ‘You need to know that he lost his dad about five years earlier.’

“I said, ‘So he doesn’t have a parent now? Oh my gosh, you’ve got to be kidding me.’ I pulled him out of the lunch room and I don’t even think he knew who I was yet. And I said, ‘Tyrese, I just want you to know we’re here for you. What do you need?’

“Quite honestly, he was shell-shocked at that point. It was the day after his mom died and he wanted to come to school. He did not want to sit in his room and feel sorry for himself, so he came to school the next day.”

At just 13, it could be said, Hunter was already rapidly becoming a man. And he routinely demonstrated that the next five years.

During his four years on the varsity, the Angels won 91 of 103 games with a WIAA Division 3 state championship. They might have won two straight championships, but their 25-0 team last season was derailed last March by the COVID-19 pandemic.