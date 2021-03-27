Watch Now: All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's dominates first-team

Antuan Nesbitt

QUOTABLE: “What Antuan has done the last three years in our program is remarkable,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “There have been areas he has improved each season and this year, without a doubt, was his leadership. This proved to be invaluable because leadership as a whole was a huge concern of ours leading up to the season as most knew from the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook. Antuan can and had done it all for us statistically the last couple years, but for him to be out in front in sprints every day in practice, showing up early and staying late, calling out players and challenging them to give more, it was beautiful to witness. An old coach’s slogan is ‘player-led teams are better than coach-led teams,’ and while our entire senior class bought into that concept throughout the season, Antuan spearheaded that early and led the way. Northern Michigan is getting a heck of a player, on and off the court. Fortunately, their colors are green and yellow so I can just turn some of my Packer gear inside out when making the trip up to the UP to watch him play over the next four years.”