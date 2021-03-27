Watch Now: All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's dominates first-team

It was the year of the Angels.
Again.
For the second straight year, there were three St. Catherine’s players who were among the top five players on the All-Racine County boys basketball team. Tyrese Hunter, the county’s Player of the Year, made it for the third straight season. It was the second straight appearance for his backcourt mate, Kamari McGee.
Replacing the graduated Elijah Lambert on the first team for the Angels was senior Jameer Barker, who was at his best in their two WIAA Division 3 Tournament games March 5 in Oshkosh.
Rounding out the first team are players who had historic seasons for their respective programs.
Prairie senior Antuan Nesbitt, a repeat member of the first team, led the Hawks to their first appearance in the WIAA Division 4 Tournament. He also became the second-leading scorer in the history of Prairie’s program.
Burlington senior Joey Berezowitz, a second-team pick last year, also had a season to remember. He became the program’s all-time leading scorer while leading the Demons to a 19-7 record and second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Here are profiles on the five first-team players, as voted on by the county coaches:
Tyrese Hunter
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Two-time first-team Associated Press All-State. Two-time first-team Division 3 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Two-time Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year. Averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game. Scored career-high 41 points against Whitefish Bay Dominican Feb. 21, 2020. Finished his career as St. Catherine’s all-time leading scorer (1,589 points). Led St. Catherine’s to a 53-1 record the past two seasons. Is an honor roll student. Ranked as a top-40 player in the country by numerous publications. Has committed to play college basketball at Iowa State.
QUOTABLE: “Tyrese is a young man who came to St. Cat’s with much potential, but he exceeded everyone’s expectations,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “The stats, records, and highlights speak for themselves. His passion and energy to get better each day has been a thrill to watch. Tyrese is a lead-by-example type of kid. He is a great teammate and cares for others’ success. Racine County has been filled with talented players for decades. Tyrese has earned the right to be mentioned with the all-time greats in this storied county’s history.”
Kamari McGee
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: First-team Associated Press All-State as a senior, fourth Team All-State as a junior. Two-time first-team Division 3 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Two-time Metro Classic first team. Averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game. During senior season became 11th Angels player to exceed 1,000 career points. Scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the Division 3 state championship game against Lake Country Lutheran. Led St. Catherine’s to a 53-1 record over the past two seasons. Has received a scholarship to play for UW-Green Bay.
QUOTABLE: “Kamari is a tough, rugged, and talented basketball player,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “His physical strength and durability were a catalyst for building our program’s foundation on the defensive end. His coachability and positive energy behind the scenes made every practice and game enjoyable. Simply put, Kamari refused to ever let a teammate down. He’s been a 4.0 student the past three years. Kamari set a high standard and reached beyond his own grasp to attain his goals and dreams.”
Antuan Nesbitt
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Fourth-team Associated Press All-State and first-team Division 4 All-State on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team. First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Shot 68% from the floor (226 of 333) and 81% from the free-throw line. Second all-time leading scorer at Prairie with 1,410 points in three seasons.
QUOTABLE: “What Antuan has done the last three years in our program is remarkable,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “There have been areas he has improved each season and this year, without a doubt, was his leadership. This proved to be invaluable because leadership as a whole was a huge concern of ours leading up to the season as most knew from the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook. Antuan can and had done it all for us statistically the last couple years, but for him to be out in front in sprints every day in practice, showing up early and staying late, calling out players and challenging them to give more, it was beautiful to witness. An old coach’s slogan is ‘player-led teams are better than coach-led teams,’ and while our entire senior class bought into that concept throughout the season, Antuan spearheaded that early and led the way. Northern Michigan is getting a heck of a player, on and off the court. Fortunately, their colors are green and yellow so I can just turn some of my Packer gear inside out when making the trip up to the UP to watch him play over the next four years.”
Joey Berezowitz
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Associated Press honorable mention All-State. Division 2 honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year and two-time All-SLC first-team selection. Averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Shot 160 of 340 (47%) from the field, including 87 of 206 (42%) from 3-point range, and 97 of 124 (78%) from the free-throw line. Became Burlington’s all-time leading scorer with 1,156 points and scored 504 points as a senior, second-highest season total in school history. Was recently selected to play in the WBCA All-Star game this summer.
QUOTABLE: “Awards and accolades aside, I am so proud of Joey,” said Demons coach Steve Berezowitz, Joey’s father. “He has been such a pleasure to coach the last three years and I have been very fortunate to have had this opportunity. In November, I can honesty say I was pretty worried we were not going to have a basketball season. For us to not only be given the opportunity to play, which in itself we are grateful for, but also watching Joey accomplish what he did this season was very special. As a coach and dad, I am most proud as Joey played unselfishly and cared more about our team success than his own success his entire career.”
Jameer Barker
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Associated Press honorable mention All-State. First-team All-Metro Classic Conference as a senior. Averaged 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Tallied 22 points and 16 rebounds in the state semifinal game against Wrightstown, and 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the state championship game against Lake Country Lutheran. Led St. Catherine’s to a 53-1 record in his last two seasons. Is considering several Division II offers.
QUOTABLE: “Jameer is a young man who continued to work and develop through the course of his career,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “He played at a height disadvantage in most games, but never found himself at a hustle or effort disadvantage. Jameer is a skilled shooter, finisher, and rebounder. He played with one of the most talented backcourts in the state, but Jameer continually performed at a high level and propelled his team in many big moments. His toughness has never been questioned. Jameer is passionate about the game of basketball and is willing to put in the time to be a great player.”