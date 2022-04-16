Watch Now: All-County boys basketball: Jake Berce kept Eagles on the right track

MOUNT PLEASANT — Despite the birth of his first child, daughter Ava, on April 20, 2020, there was a certain emptiness in Jake Berce’s world.

One month earlier, Berce’s Case High School boys basketball team was deprived a berth in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament when the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the season.

Ava’s arrival that spring obviously brightened Berce’s spirits, but it was still a rough time for him.

That was then and this is now.

Two years later, Berce retooled his Case team and scratched that nagging itch by getting the Eagles to their first state tournament berth since 2005. Berce was voted the Racine County Coach of the Year by the county’s coaches, senior guard Terryon Brumby was voted Player of the Year and it was truly a year of celebration for this program.

And there’s a cherry on this cake: Berce, 36, and his wife of 10 years, Jenelle, are expecting their second child — a son — on April 29. This time, there’s nothing but joy in Berce’s world.

“Two of the things that I wanted to happen in life was to have kids and go to state,” said Berce, a 1994 Case graduate who is just the fourth coach in the program’s history. “Those are two things that I looked forward to for a long time and it’s just cool how it’s all come to happen in the last few years.

“That 2020 team, as much disappointment as I have at not being able to finish off the deal, I still look back and have fond memories of that season.”

Through Berce’s dedication, he got his program back on track after it was derailed last season. Unable to practice because of restrictions related to the pandemic, the Eagles struggled through a 4-9 abbreviated season.

But then they picked up where they left off off in 2020 starting last November. After losing three of their first five games, the Eagles continued to struggle periodically before finally jelling under the senior nucleus of Brumby, Amari Jedkins and Adrian Bryant, and finished 22-7.

Case gave eventual champion Neenah all it could handle in the Division 1 semifinal March 18 at the Kohl Center in Madison before losing 60-52.

Yes, a state championship eluded the Eagles. But it’s so much sweeter now than the last time the Berces were expecting a child.

The turning point in Berce’s mind came Jan. 22, when Case lost 88-63 to Whitnall. The Eagles were 9-5 after that game and had yet to find their identity.

They found if after that night, winning 13 of their next 14 games. They only loss during that stretch was 59-57 to Franklin on Feb. 24.

“We played poorly against Whitnall, especially defensively,” Berce said. “We gave up 88 points. We thought we could compete against Whitnall and beat them and we got our stuff handed to us.

“It was a humbling moment and every team has to go through adversity to succeed. That was our humbling moment where we got blown out.

“After that, I said, ‘Hey guys, here’s the deal. We’re going to go on a run right now and we’re going to work really hard on the defensive end of the court,’ and that’s what we did.”

Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, a friend of Berce’s, admired how the Eagles developed.

“Everybody also thinks it’s easy to win when you have good talent around you,” Treutelaar said. “But you’ve got to be able to manage that and that takes a lot more than people think.

“And I thought Jake did a great job of getting those guys refocused. They struggled a little bit at the start of the season and he was able to get them back together.

“Ultimately, he got them playing their best basketball when they needed to be playing their best and that was at the end of the season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0