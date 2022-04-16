Watch Now: All-County boys basketball: Case's Terryon Brumby dominated on defense

MOUNT PLEASANT — Whenever a imposing defensive challenge was presented to Terryon Brumby — and coach Jake Berce never hesitated to do that with his senior guard this season — this young man never backed down.

Jack Rose of Westosha Central? No sweat. Chevalier Emery Jr. of Neenah? Brumby was like a blanket on him. Tyrann Cook of Waukesha South? He has such a hard day’s night against Brumby.

Brumby, a four-year starter for the Case High School boys basketball team, did everything well in leading the Eagles to their first WIAA Division 1 Tournament berth since 2005 this season. But above everything else, the All-Racine County Player of the Year was a lockdown defender.

“Terryon was undoubtedly the best basketball player in the county this past season,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “His ability to anticipate on defense was the best I’ve seen in quite some time. Terryon’s quick movement made him a dominant on-ball defender.

“He seemed to take pride in defending the opposing team’s best player and successfully locking him down.”

There are several examples of his defensive mastery:

Rose averaged 20.4 points, shot a healthy 37.5% from 3-point range and earned a preferred walk-on opportunity from Drake University. But when Case defeated Westosha Central 69-56 Dec. 30, Brumby held Rose to 13 points. Rose went 6 for 20 from the floor, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

“He made him work for everything,” said first-year St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson, who was in attendance. “He was the difference in the game.”

Cook averaged 22.5 points per game in leading Waukesha South to a 22-6 record and the Classic Eight Conference championship. But when Case defeated South 58-47 in the sectional championship March 12, the 6-foot-1 Brumby held the 6-3 Cook to 12 points.

Emery averaged 18.3 points for a Neenah team that went 29-1 and won its first state championship since 1978. But then the Eagles lost to Neenah 60-52 in a Division 1 semifinal at the Kohl Center in Madison March 17, Emery made two quick baskets and then finished the game 3 for 14 from the field and finished with 16 points.

“Terryon’s leadership truly stood out this season and his tenacity on the defensive end is contagious to his teammates,” Berce said. “Terryon is an elite defender and is skilled at getting deflections. He has done a great job defending NCAA D1 and All-State players.”

For Brumby, it was a responsibility he willingly took on. After the graduation in 2020 of defensive stoppers JayVian Farr and Jonathan Rankins, Brumby concentrated on becoming a lockdown defender.

“Our defensive players used to be Jae Jae or JayVian Farr, but after losing them, I knew we were going to need a defensive player,” Brumby said. “I figured I should step up and be the best defender I can.

“I could always play defense whenever I wanted to, but, eventually, I knew I would have to lock in on defense and be a defensive player. I worked all summer, made sure I was quicker than I was and just bought into defense more.”

With that commitment to defense came plenty of homework.

“This year was an important year, so I watched a lot of players play before we played them,” he said. “So I knew exactly what they they could do. One of the keys was just to stay in front of them and not bite on any of their moves.”

But defensive alone didn’t elevate Brumby to becoming a third-team Associated Press All-State selection and the Southeast Conference Player of the Year.

He was a floor leader who averaged 4.7 assists. He was the Eagles’ leading scorer who averaged 18.3 points per game. He had the body to mix it up inside and averaged 5.3 rebounds per game.

In other words, there was nothing Brumby couldn’t do on a basketball court.

“Against us, he was very impressive,” said Westosha Central coach James Hyllberg, who saw Brumby score a game-high 22 points against his team. “Not only is he an excellent ballhandler, he’s an excellent penetrator and excellent shooter, he doesn’t turn the ball over and he’s a threat to shoot anywhere.

“He hit some big threes against us and he was able to get to the basket and finish as well.”

Thompson, who saw Brumby go 9 for 13 from the free-throw line and score 15 points in a 53-52 victory over St. Catherine’s Dec. 28, was equally impressed.

“I’ve been watching him play basketball pretty much his whole life,” Thompson said. “For him to be the county’s player of the year and lead his team to the state tournament is an outstanding accomplishment.

“He does everything good. There is nothing he does in any part of the game that is bad. The two things I like about him is he is a shutdown defender, he can guard the other teams’ best players and he’s a floor leader. He makes sure his guys are in the right position on the floor and, if they’re not, he’s not scared to tell guys where they need to be.”

Where will Brumby be next season? That question remains unanswered since Brumby has yet to decide on a college.

“My plan is to go to college, continue playing basketball and just be the best that I can be,” Brumby said.

Berce has no doubt Brumby will make an impact at the next level based on the trajectory he’s been on.

“His leadership has really blossomed,” Berce said. “He came in as a 14-year-old and, obviously, a skilled basketball player, but he just kept growing and developing each year.

“Wherever Terryon ends up, the school is going to be fortunate.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0