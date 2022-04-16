Watch Now: All-County boys basketball: Case highlights 2021-22 team

Talk about emerging from the shadows in such a grand fashion.

The Case High School boys basketball team had advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship on March 12, 2020 following a 66-48 victory over Kenosha Bradford. All the stood in the way of the Eagles and their first state tournament berth since 2005 was Kenosha Tremper, which they had defeated 98-76 Jan. 21.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and abruptly ended the season.

One year later, the Eagles slumped to a 4-9 record in a shortened season, during which they were not allowed to practice.

But the Eagles came back in a big way this season. Behind the senior nucleus of Terryon Brumby, Amari Jedkins and Adrian Bryant, the Eagles shared the Southeast Conference title with Franklin and earned that elusive berth in the state tournament.

Brumby was named third-team Associated Press All-State and was voted by the county’s coaches as the All-Racine County Player of the Year. Jedkins also earned All-State recognition and signed with UW-Green Bay. And Jake Berce was voted the county’s Coach of the Year.

Rounding out the first team are Union Grove forward Tyson Skalecki, Burlington guard JR Lukenbill and Prairie forward Ashe Oglesby.

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:

Terryon Brumby

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Was a four-year varsity starter who finished with 1,358 career points. He helped Case to a 60-30 record. Brumby led Case to the sectional championship game as a sophomore in 2020 before the season was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic and to its first state tournament appearance since 2005 this season. Earned third-team Associated Press All-State honors and was named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year.

QUOTABLE: “Terryon is a skilled guard who can shoot the midrange and 3, drive, finish, and distribute,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “He plays point guard, usually is called on to defend the best player on opposing teams, and fills up the stat sheet on a nightly basis.”

Amari Jedkins

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: Was a four-year varsity starter who averaged 16.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Signed with NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay April 13 and received a full athletics scholarship. In the last two full seasons (Case was limited to 13 games during the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Jedkins helped the Eagles to two Southeast Conference championships, two regional titles, two sectional finals, a sectional championship, and the program’s first berth in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament since 2005. Jedkins was first-team All-Southeast Conference and honorable mention Associated Press All-State and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State.

QUOTABLE: “Amari is an extremely long and athletic player who plays above the rim every game and had countless highlight reel dunks this season,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “He has improved his finishes around the rim (54% FG), his outside shooting (36% from 3-point range) and his overall defense. Amari brings energy and intensity every night on the defensive end, and his leadership has grown tremendously this season.”

Tyson Skalecki

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Post/Wing

NOTABLE: Was named first team All-Southern Lakes Conference, honorable mention Associated Press All-State and honorable mention WBCA Division 2 All-State. He broke the school’s single-season scoring record with 500 points as a senior. Tyson also broke school records for 3-pointers in a season (68) and for career (137). He also tied his own record for most 3-pointers in a game with seven. Averaged 19.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He will be continuing his career at Carroll University in Waukesha next season.

QUOTABLE: “Tyson took a huge step forward this year turning into a tremendous stretch four,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “Tyson can post, go to the rim, and hit the three. He really developed an all around game over the summer and it showed this past season. When Tyson was hitting his shots we were pretty tough to beat. Tyson is an extremely coachable kid that is well liked by his teammates. His leadership will be missed next year.”

JR Lukenbill

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

POSITIONS: Guard/Forward

NOTABLE: Was named Southern Lakes Conference first-team and honorable mention all- area. He was Burlington’s statistical leader in almost every category this season. He averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while having seven double-doubles. He also passed out 3.1 assists per game and created 2.0 steals per game.

QUOTABLE: “JR, being very unselfish, was extremely efficient the entire season,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “His team-first mentality always put his own statistical numbers aside as he did whatever was best for our team to have success. JR has a great work ethic and a desire to be great. His athleticism (38-inch vertical leap) allows him to play above the rim as well as any guard in the state and he is developing the ability to play in the post as well.”

Ashe Oglesby

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Wing/Forward

NOTABLE: Named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference, honorable mention Division 4 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and was honorable mention Associated Press All-State. Led the conference in rebounding and finished second in scoring. Averaged 18.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Shot 53% from the field overall and 45% from 3-point range. He was one of 10 players in the state who qualified for the WIAA 3-Point Challenge at the Kohl Center during the state tournament.

QUOTABLE: “Ashe made a huge jump in every way imaginable this season,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “He naturally had the ball in his hands more with all of last year’s talented seniors that graduated and, obviously, the scoring and rebounding jump out at people. But he’s grown as a leader, improved as a passer, has become a good ball handler, is becoming a true rim protector, his post game grew leaps and bounds, he is far more coachable than he was a year ago and he became one of the top 3-point shooters in the state.”

