Watch Now: All-County baseball: Union Grove's Nowak voted Player of the Year

UNION GROVE — With his long blonde hair flowing under his Union Grove High School baseball cap, Owen Nowak could hear the taunts.

"You look like a girl!" some fans were shouting at Union Grove's left-handed reliever during a crucial game against Westosha Central May 24 at Union Grove. An outright Southern Lakes Conference championship was at stake and one would think Nowak was getting flustered by those Westosha Central fans, but he wasn't.

He lives for this stuff.

And after Nowak struck out the final batter to seal the Broncos' 11-2 victory, he nonchalantly looked at the crowd and flicked his hair like a girl.

"I never saw a dugout lose it so much like we did when he did that," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "They're making fun of him because he's got the long hair and then he struck the guy out and gave them a brush of the hair, like he was a girl.

"It was pretty funny."

That's Owen Nowak for you. No matter how much adversity there is — and there was plenty for Union Grove this season — this kid always came back for more. And he carried himself just as one would expect an All-Racine County Player of the Year to carry himself.

"It's just the way he carries himself," Meyer said. "It's so funny to us. Honestly, if you meet his dad, it's seriously the same person.

"He's so easy going and that's why he's so good at sports. It doesn't matter what sport he plays. He's so good because he has that attitude of, 'The next play, I'm going to get the next one.'

"He's so easy to coach and so easy to be around that I think the kids gravitate toward Owen because he's somebody you want to be friends with."

Going into this season, Nowak was already established as the Broncos' leading hitter, hitting .442 as a sophomore in 2021. But when things started unraveling for the Broncos, Nowak stepped up and helped salvage their season.

First, Remmi Sweet was lost for the season in the sixth game with a hamstring injury. What followed were injuries to third baseman Ethan Horon and pitcher Eric Williamson, further depleting the Broncos' depth.

Union Grove's season could have spun out of control after successive state tournament appearances in 2019 and '21 (the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Instead, a free-spirited kid came through in such a huge way.

He was moved to the cleanup position in Meyer's order and hit .371 with five homers, 26 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

What enhanced his status all the more is the Meyer began using him as a relief specialist as the season wore on. Never mind that Novak had never pitched in high school.

All he did was go 2-1 with a 3.17 earned run average in 17⅔ innings. He struck out 21 and walked five.

And while Union Grove didn't quite make it back to the state tournament — it lost 7-6 in extra innings to Franklin in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal — Nowak certainly did his part. So much so, in fact, that he was named the All-Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year after leading the injury-decimated Broncos to a 20-7 record.

Through the season, Nowak produced in a big way while keeping things light.

"I've always been like that," Nowak said. "There's a difference between 'I don't care' and an 'I-don't-care' mentality. One of them means, 'I don't care what happens,' and the other means, 'I'll do my part and you guys do yours.'

"I really feel like that's how I always lived my life."

To be sure, Nowak is a different kind of guy. There's a prom photo of him looking uncannily similar to rock-and-roll legend Ozzy Osbourne. Hey, it was all in good fun.

Meyer recognized there was something a little different about Nowak when he first got to know him during the 2021 season (Nowak didn't get to play as a freshman because of the pandemic).

"Owen was out in the field talking about twice-baked potatoes and how good they are," Meyer said. "No one was listening to him. From that moment on, we thought, 'Nothing is serious with the guy.' He was out there having a conversation, kind of by himself!

"That's a great guy to have on your team. He's just so light-hearted and he doesn't take anything serious, but serious enough."

Said Nowak: "I thought they could hear me, but I guess I was talking to the air! The only reason I was saying that is because those twice-baked potatoes are that good!"

Meyer will have Nowak back for another season and he's already thinking about the possibilities.

"I'm really excited to have him back for his senior year," Meyer said. "I think pitching-wise, we can do a little but more with him because I think we're going to need him a little more.

"I think Owen will admit he wants to get better at every part of the game and I think he can."

Said Nowak: "I think there's lots of room to grow. I have figured out that there's more wrong than I can really see right now. By I got my goal because I told my dad at the beginning of the year that I wanted to be the conference's player of the year. And as a team, I think we have a lot of room to grow and, next year, we definitely have a shot at getting to another sectional and winning conference again. And I think we have a shot to go to state."

• Keeping the Broncos together through this challenging season was the 34-year-old Meyer, a 2007 Union Grove graduate. Since taking over the program in 2018, Meyer has taken the Broncos to the state tournament twice and almost got them back there again this season.

After another successful season, Meyer was voted the county's Coach of the Year by her peers for the third straight season.

"He definitely did a great job of telling us what we needed to hear," Nowak said. "He also kept us in check when we goofed off a little too much.

"He's a great coach and he knows what he's talking about. He knows how to play the game and I really appreciate that I have such a great coach."

