Watch Now: All-County baseball: Union Grove continues to roll

For an idea of how far the Union Grove High School baseball team has progressed, consider this:

Just five games into the season, the Broncos lost Remmi Sweet, the All-Racine County Player of the Year, with a hamstring injury. He was not able to return. And then Eric Williamson, one of the Broncos' best pitchers, was lost with a torn ACL in his right knee.

And yet, Union Grove made another strong run at a third straight appearance in the WIAA state tournament. The Broncos' season ended only when Franklin, a school with 500 more students than Union Grove, won 7-6 in extra innings in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal June 7 at Kenosha Bradford.

Not surprisingly, Union Grove is prominent on the All-Racine County team. Owen Nowak was voted Player of the Year and is joined on the first team by pitcher A.J. Hansche, infielder Josh DeGroot and outfielder Nathan Williams.

Union Grove players voted to the second team are catcher Hayden Jamison and infielder Landon Dessart.

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted on by the county's coaches:

AJ Hansche

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher

NOTABLE: 8-0, 1.89 ERA, 10 appearances, 53 innings pitched, 47 strikeouts, 9 earned runs, .201 opponents' batting average. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and second-team All-Southeast District.

QUOTABLE: "AJ was our top starting pitcher this year and took the ball every week no matter who we were playing," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "He had 47 strikeouts in 53 inning pitched and did a really nice job getting ahead of batters, pounding the strike zone and limiting walks. He works extremely hard to get ready for each one of his starts and really competes out on the mound."

Calvin Hancock

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

POSITIONS: Catcher, infielder.

NOTABLE: First-team catcher in the Southern Lakes Conference. Hit .392 with an on-base percentage of .477 and OPS of .990. Second on team with 29 hits, including nine doubles. Tied for team lead with 19 RBI, while batting second through fifth in the order. Hancock threw out eight of 21 stealing, (38%) of attempted runners, while also picking off two. Played valuable innings at third base and pitcher.

QUOTABLE: “Calvin represents every characteristic you want in your catcher: hard working, smart, vocal, great team leader," Waterford coach Matt Read said. "He handled our staff incredibly well, controlled opponents' running game very well and called a great game. To get the offensive output we did from him was outstanding. In big moments, Calvin always appeared to be there.”

T.J. Williams

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Shortstop

NOTABLE: Was first-team All-Southeast Conference, second-team All District 6, and was named to the Academic All-District Team. Hit .379 with five doubles and eight RBIs. Had 18 walks, scored 28 runs, had a .481 on-base average and a .437 slugging percentage. Had 97 putouts and a .954 fielding percentage. Stole 25 bases in 27 attempts.

QUOTABLE: “T.J. is the ultimate game changer," Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. "He’s one of, if not the best, defensive shortstops in the state. TJ's baseball IQ is off the charts. His speed is such a huge asset and he can beat you in so many ways.”

Camdin Jansen

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran-Prairie

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Shortstop

NOTABLE: Hit .446 with a .552 on-base average, a .648 slugging percentage and a 1.200 OPS. He set a school record by going 33 for 33 with stolen bases. Had 33 hits, five doubles, five triples (which tied the school record), 25 runs, 18 RBI and 14 walks. Was hit by a pitch six times. He will be playing D1 college baseball next season at Central Michigan.

QUOTABLE: "Camdin is an outstanding player and a fine defensive shortstop," Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "He has power and consistently hits the ball hard. He has great speed and more importantly knows how to use it on the bases, as witnessed by his 33 stolen bases. Perhaps his greatest strength that will help him at the next level is his baseball IQ, which is extremely high for a high school player. He is a student of the game, understands situations on defense and offense, and knows what is needed in each situation. He's also a very good teammate, working with players regardless of their class or skill level. He's been a great player to have in our program."

Connor O'Reilly

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: First base.

NOTABLE: Hit .390 with a .505 on-base percentage. He had 30 hits, five doubles, three homers and 22 RBIs. Drew 15 walks and scored 26 runs. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference at first base and All- District 6 honorable mention.

QUOTABLE: “Connor is a strong, explosive hitter in the middle of our lineup,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He has a great feel for the game and has an extremely high baseball IQ. Connor will be playing football at Carthage next year."

Josh DeGroot

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Shortstop

NOTABLE: Hit .358 with two home runs, 29 hits, 18 RBIs, 36 runs, 14 stolen bases, 18 walks and a 1.038 OPS. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, second-team All-Southeast District, and will play baseball at Mesa Community College next year.

QUOTABLE: "Josh was our everyday shortstop and did an amazing job for us this year leading our team on the field," Burlington coach Scott Staude said. "Offensively, he was one of our better hitters and was consistent all year for us. Josh has top of the line speed on the base path and could steal whenever he wanted.

Owen Nowak

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Outfield

NOTABLE: Hit .371, with five home runs, 37 hits, 26 RBIs, 35 runs, nine walks and 22 stolen bases. Had a 1.124 OPS. Was named the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year and was first-team All-Southeast District.

QUOTABLE: "Owen is one of those rare five-tool athletes who can affect the game in so many different ways," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "He is one of the quickest players and led our team in stolen bases. Owen led our team or was in the top three for all of our offensive categories this season. He works extremely hard in season and out of season and is a great leader."

Garrett Kay

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Outfielder

NOTABLE: First team outfielder in the Southern Lakes Conference. Hit .451 with an on-base percentage of .560 and an OPS of 1.321 to lead the team. Led the team with 32 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, and three home runs. Paced the offense with 19 RBI (tied for team lead) and 23 runs scored. Walked 18 times, compared to six strikeouts, and had stolen bases.

QUOTABLE: “Garrett was out most consistent and best offensive player all year," Waterford coach Matt Read said. "Our offense thrived when Garrett thrived. He is a very dynamic baseball player. His swing and plate disciple are exceptional. We are very excited and lucky to have our lead-off hitter for another year.”

Nathan Williams

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Outfield

NOTABLE: Hit .361 with two home runs, 30 hits, 28 RBIs, 20 runs, 6 walks, 15 stolen bases and had a .983 OPS. Earned second-team All-Southern Lake Conference.

QUOTABLE: "Nathan is one of those rare athletes who can affect the game in so many different ways," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "He is sneaky quick and covers so much ground in the outfield. He made some really nice plays in the outfield and took away so many hits this year. Nathan hit in the middle of our order and had some clutch hits for us this year."

Ty Sagedal

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Outfield, pitcher.

NOTABLE: Hit .372 with a .450 on-base percentage. Led the team with 35 hits. Had six doubles, one triple and 21 RBIs and scored 21 runs. Had a 3-2 pitching record with a 2.75 earned run average in 51 innings. Struck out 36 and walked 28. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference as an outfielder. Finished third in Conference Player of the Year voting. Was a second-team All-District outfielder.

QUOTABLE: “Ty was our most consistent player all year,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He worked extremely hard to overcome Tommy John Surgery on his elbow and to improve his overall game. Ty will be playing at UW-Eau Claire next year. He is a player who leads by example and who puts maximum effort into everything he does."

