WATCH LIVE: High school boys basketball: Nesbitt scores career-high 32 points for Prairie

UNION GROVE — Players, coaches and fans were all wearing masks.
Seats making up each team's bench were spaced apart.
There were only a handful of fans on hand, making the screeches of players' athletic shoes easily audible.
Those were signs of the times Wednesday night when The Prairie School boys basketball team opened its season with a 78-61 nonconference victory against Union Grove.
But in a year when so much has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing was different about Antuan Nesbitt. He was the same old force, as he demonstrated in Union Grove's gymnasium.
The 6-foot-4 senior forward scored a career-high 32 points — 19 in the second half — to lead the Hawks to their sixth-straight victory in this annual Racine County rivalry. Nesbitt, who has scored 72 points in three games against Union Grove, added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
As Union Grove coach Dave Pettit so succinctly said, "He was a matchup issue for us defensively. He's going to be a matchup issue for a lot of people."
And colleges are taking notice of someone who led the Metro Classic Conference in assists last season. Northern Michigan had already offered him a scholarship. Carthage and UW-Whitewater are recruiting him. And Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said he has had conversations with Gardner-Webb, Virginia Military Institute, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and UW-Milwaukee about Nesbitt.
That should come as no surprise considering the effort Nesbitt put in during the offseason to make himself even better — and others, for that matter.
"He always goes out of his way if someone can't make it to practice," senior guard Jacob Fallico said. "He'll always offer to give them a ride. He's incredibly unselfish."
It just took a little while for Nesbitt to get started Wednesday night. Union Grove, also playing its season-opening game, jumped out to a 10-2 lead during a stretch when shots weren't falling for for Nesbitt.
"Early on, he missed some really clean looks," Atanasoff said. "They were kind of rimming out and you could see he was frustrated. I got him a couple-minute blow in that first half and then I thought he did a much better job of letting the game come to him — his second stint in the first half and especially the second half."
Trailing 10-2 with about 13 minutes left in the first half, Atanasoff set up a press with Malcolm Moses, Kaleb Shannon, Jayce Jaramillo and Fallico joining Nesbitt.
When Prairie tied to score 17-17, Atanasoff went to what he said is a "scramble" press to force the game's tempo. The Hawks took a 37-35 halftime lead, but the best was yet to come.
With Nesbitt taking over in the second half, the Broncos built a 64-44 lead with 7:51 to play. Expect to see more of the same from Nesbitt this season.
"I'm a lot more active this year," Nesbitt said. "I was working with a coach and he told me that I need to pick up my motor. We worked on playing hard every play, no matter what happens. It's translated this year to me being a lot more active on every part of the court."
Alex Johnson, a senior forward who went 9 for 10 from the floor and had 20 points and eight rebounds for Union Grove, sure respected the player Nesbitt has become.
"He's strong and if he gets past you, you've got to get a lot of help," Johnson said. "You've got to be strong and you've got to try and take the charge because you're not going to be able to meet him at the rim. No one on our team can meet him at the rim."
Meanwhile, Atanasoff was impressed by Union Grove, which graduated its three leading scorers from last season — Collin Long, Sam Rampulla and Noah Hilardes.
While the Broncos struggled against Prairie's press, they showed resiliency, outscoring the Hawks 15-9 during one stretch in the second half.
"The fact is, they lost their top three scorers and this is this first game," Atanasoff said. "I was quite impressed, actually, with some of his (Pettit's) guards and I think once Dave gets them in practice for a couple more weeks, they're going to be a solid team in the Southern Lakes Conference.
"Dave is a great coach, a great man. We were fortunate beating them for the sixth year, but almost every one of them was close."
Fallico added 12 points and Ashe Oglesby 11 for Prairie.
Complementing Johnson for Union Grove were Tyson Skalecki with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists and Hayden Domagalski with 10 points and five assists.
