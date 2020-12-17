WATCH LIVE: High school basketball: St. Catherine's sweeps Prairie in doubleheader

WIND POINT — A great deal has been written and said about Tyrese Hunter, Kamari McGee and Jameer Barker during the last year.

What hasn't been mentioned as much about the St. Catherine's High School basketball team during its 31-game winning streak is team defense. And Prairie coach Jason Antanasoff wanted to drive home that point Thursday night after St. Catherine's defeated his previously unbeaten team 65-51 in this Metro Classic Conference showdown at the Johnson Athletic Center.

"They get so many accolades for how good they are offensively and rightfully so," Atanasoff said. "But from my perspective, its starts with their defense. They completely — in the first half especially — took us out of our offense.

"We got way too dribble happy and were standing around and ball watching. That's a credit to them. We missed some easy ones early, we had some plays that we thought were there and threw the ball away. Once they get on a run, they're so hard to come back on."

In the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader, the St. Catherine's girls won their first game of the season with a 48-41 victory over Prairie. Freshman Natalie Pitts scored 14 points while Tanyia Abdullah and Jaidah Blunt added 10 each.