WATCH LIVE: High school basketball: St. Catherine's sweeps Prairie in doubleheader

WIND POINT — A great deal has been written and said about Tyrese Hunter, Kamari McGee and Jameer Barker during the last year.
What hasn't been mentioned as much about the St. Catherine's High School basketball team during its 31-game winning streak is team defense. And Prairie coach Jason Antanasoff wanted to drive home that point Thursday night after St. Catherine's defeated his previously unbeaten team 65-51 in this Metro Classic Conference showdown at the Johnson Athletic Center.
"They get so many accolades for how good they are offensively and rightfully so," Atanasoff said. "But from my perspective, its starts with their defense. They completely — in the first half especially — took us out of our offense.
"We got way too dribble happy and were standing around and ball watching. That's a credit to them. We missed some easy ones early, we had some plays that we thought were there and threw the ball away. Once they get on a run, they're so hard to come back on."
In the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader, the St. Catherine's girls won their first game of the season with a 48-41 victory over Prairie. Freshman Natalie Pitts scored 14 points while Tanyia Abdullah and Jaidah Blunt added 10 each.
The St. Catherine's boys (6-0, 3-0 MCC) were led by Tyrese Hunter, who had 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. It marked the third time this season that the Iowa State recruit has scored at least 30 points.
"The kid is just a stud," Atanasoff said. "He's so athletic, he does a good job of letting the game come to him and he's got a fast twitch that you can't teach."
Still, the biggest difference maker for St. Catherine's Thursday night might have been UW-Green Bay recruit Kamari McGee. And that brings us back to St. Catherine's defense.
As the player who routinely draws the most challenging defensive assignments, McGee was matched against Prairie standout forward Antuan Nesbitt, a 6-foot-4 forward who averages 21.6 points per game. Despite giving away four inches to Nesbitt, McGee held him to four points in the first half.
Atanasoff made some adjustments with screens at halftime that helped Nesbitt break loose for 16 points. But that didn't take away from another strong defensive effort by McGee, who has replaced the graduated Elijah Lambert as the Angels' defensive stopper.
"Last year, I was always guarding the other team's best guard," said McGee, who had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. "Now that I'm guarding the other team's best player in general, it feels good to know my defense is that good to take on that challenge. I think I'm doing a good job."
So does St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett.
"He's real capable in scoring, but the beauty is his game is all the other things he can do," Bennett said. "He's a heck of a passer, he's a good inside-out defender, he's helping us on the boards and he's just really our energy guy.
"That was really big the job he did on Antuan because he's a heck of a basketball player."
Rounding out the Angels' big three Thursday night was Jameer Barker, a 6-2 senior forward who had 13 points — all in the first half — five rebounds and four assists, He made three 3-pointers in the first half.
"Jameer is such a capable scorer," Bennett said. "We have three guys who would probably be leading another other team."
Asanjai Hunter added 10 points for Prairie (4-1, 2-1 MCC) and Kody Krekling had eight points and eight rebounds.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Jan. 19. Atanasoff is counting on Prairie to be better next time. But he also knows St. Catherine's will be better, too.
"There's no doubt in my mind, as well as they're coached by Nick Bennett that at some point after Christmas, most likely in early January, they're going to be every bit as good as they were last year — if not better," Atanasoff said.
Girls
ST. CATHERINE'S 48, PRAIRIE 41: The Hawks jumped out to an 11-1 lead against St. Catherine's. But when St. Catherine's coach Jeff Tarkowski started using his diamond and 1-3-1 presses, the Angels chipped away and went on to win their first game of the season after five losses.
Pitts had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Her performance was especially pivotal considering Kennedee Clark, one of the Angels' leading scorers last season as a freshman, sat out with an injury.
"She really shined for us," Tarkowski said. "She did some nice things defensively for us and that's what we like to see — some firepower coming off the bench."
Prairie coach Alan Mills was disappointed in his team's performance — with the Hawks' 29 turnovers topping the list.
"We made their press look really good," he said. "We don't care about taking care of the ball at all. You just can't win games with 30 turnovers.
"We don't take seriously the need to stay in front on defense, so like every team that plays us, they got to them rim when they wanted. I continue to hope we'll get there. We just have to be better."
Two freshman led Prairie (2-5, 0-3 MCC) in scoring. Ava Collier-White scored 12 points and Reese Jaramillo had nine, six of which came on a pair of 3-pointers. Camden Perry, a junior, scored eight points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
