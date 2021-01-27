Unified winter sports start this week

The Racine Unified School district is salvaging what it can with its winter high school sports season.
Case, Horlick and Park, which participated in only non-contact sports during the fall season and nothing this winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officially started competition Wednesday night. That’s when the Case boys basketball team traveled to Kenosha Bradford for a Southeast Conference game.
Within the next week, the boys and girls basketball programs from all three schools are scheduled to resume competition.
That’s also the case with the wrestling and boys swimming programs at the three schools.
RUSD coaches were notified Jan. 15 that they would be allowed to start non-contact practices starting Jan. 19. The notification came nearly one week after the City of Racine announced it was loosening COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The original intent was only to re-engage RUSD student-athletes, who have been limited to virtual classes since the start of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But approval was subsequently given for all programs to resume competition, with the provision that all events must be played out of Racine’s city limits because of Racine’s Safer at Home ordinance.
The boys and girls basketball programs from St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran have played a full season. But because of the ordinance they have been prohibited from playing or practicing within Racine’s city limits.
Horlick, Park and Case will be operating under those same restrictions, which has presented a challenging task. While coaches are pleased to resume competition, they face a formidable task getting their teams prepared to play with only a week of no-contact practices.
“We have to be creative with our practices,” Horlick boys coach Jason Treutelaar said. “It’s difficult to go five on zero. You can’t get within six feet of your teammates, so we have to break things down and make sure we maintain the social distancing and the best we can to get ourselves back in shape, which I think is probably the most important thing.
“To try and go through our offensive and defensive things is challenging. There’s obviously a lot of things we can’t do, but we do get the chance to compete, so we have to look at it like the cup is half full.”
Horlick opens its season Wednesday, Feb. 3 with a nonconference game against Prairie at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center. Because Prairie is located in Wind Point, it is not affected by Racine’s COVID restrictions.
Case coach Jacob Berce, whose team was within one victory of advancing to the school’s first WIAA Division 1 Tournament since 2005 when the season ended last March, agrees that it will be a challenge to get the team competitive again.
Complicating matters all the more is that JaKobe Thompson, a three-year starter who has been the Eagles’ leading scorer, transferred to a prep school last summer. Thompson is now at NELA Prep in Los Angeles.
“Jason is absolutely right,” Berce said when told of Treutelaar’s concerns. “We do have challenges with the no-contact practices and the lack of practices overall.
“A lot of teams have been playing for the last six to eight months with summer leagues and getting their teams workouts with open gyms and all of that. We just were just able to get into the gym last Tuesday (Jan. 19).
“So we’re probably six months behind a lot of schools, but that being said, we’re grateful for the opportunity to be able to play games. Just because it’s a challenge doesn’t mean you can’t learn something from it and still succeed. We’re looking at the positives of it.”
So is Park wrestling coach Jon Burdick. Along with his counterparts at Horlick and Case — Jerry Kupper and Dave Edwards, respectively — they will be opening their season Saturday with Division 1 regional competition.
Park will be at the Waterford regional, Case at Wilmot and Horlick at West Allis Central.
“As a program going through these uncertain times we are purely focused on the health and development of our student-athletes,” Burdick wrote in an email. “We’ve recently been given approval to gather as a program and offer our student-athletes the opportunity to work out and try to maintain skills previously learned in anticipation to compete.
“With wrestling as some people know, it’s very difficult to simulate real situations with contactless practices. So we are doing a lot of strength training and conditioning while also including individual drills that can be simulated without a partner to the best of our ability.”
Racine’s three swimming programs might have the biggest challenge of all. With the pools at Case and Horlick not operational, the three programs have been forced to practice in shifts at Park’s pool.
Said Park coach Pete Leslie: “We normally go from 3 to 5, Case comes in from 5:30 until, say, 7 and then Horlick comes in from 7:30 to 9. So there’s a half hour to sanitize, clean and let that dry before another group of kids comes in.”
Still, Leslie said he is happy to once again have a team to coach. The three programs will start their season Saturday with the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional.
“It’s awesome to get the kids back with one another, especially, the seniors, to get that opportunity to compete and finish off their senior season,” Leslie said. “So that’s a huge benefit. Hopefully, we can demonstrate that we can function under the protocols.”
One question that remains unanswered is whether the basketball programs from Horlick, Park and Case can maintain their city rivalry this season. A call to an RUSD representative was not answered Tuesday or Wednesday.