Unified winter sports start this week

Horlick, Park and Case will be operating under those same restrictions, which has presented a challenging task. While coaches are pleased to resume competition, they face a formidable task getting their teams prepared to play with only a week of no-contact practices.

“We have to be creative with our practices,” Horlick boys coach Jason Treutelaar said. “It’s difficult to go five on zero. You can’t get within six feet of your teammates, so we have to break things down and make sure we maintain the social distancing and the best we can to get ourselves back in shape, which I think is probably the most important thing.

“To try and go through our offensive and defensive things is challenging. There’s obviously a lot of things we can’t do, but we do get the chance to compete, so we have to look at it like the cup is half full.”

Horlick opens its season Wednesday, Feb. 3 with a nonconference game against Prairie at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center. Because Prairie is located in Wind Point, it is not affected by Racine’s COVID restrictions.

Case coach Jacob Berce, whose team was within one victory of advancing to the school’s first WIAA Division 1 Tournament since 2005 when the season ended last March, agrees that it will be a challenge to get the team competitive again.