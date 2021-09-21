Unified School District issues guidelines for Park-Horlick football game

The following guidelines will be in place Friday night when Park hosts Horlick in a Southeast Conference high school football game at Pritchard Park:

• Tickets are presale only and will not be sold at the gate Friday night. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, $4 for students and $3 for senior citizens and can be purchased at the schools' activities office Wednesday and Thursday only.

• No large bags or backpacks.

• No carry-ins (food or drink).

• Metal detectors and wanding will be used at the entrance.

• Students/children middle-school-aged or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

• No re-entry is allowed. Anyone who leaves the game will not be allowed back in.

• Security measures will be conducted throughout the event.

• There are 1,500 seats available in the bleachers and 500 for standing room only.

• Spectators must sit on the side designated for their school.

• Gates will be closed after halftime.

• The parking lot at the Target store is not open for parking. Violators may be ticketed or towed at the owner's expense.

