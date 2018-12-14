It could be said that Bill Greskiw made such an impact as a softball coach the last 23 years that he can't be replaced by just one person.
That's exactly how it has played out at Catholic Central High School.
Catholic Central athletic director Tom Aldrich has announced that the Lady Toppers will be led by co-coaches Carol Robers and Steve Kirst starting with the 2019 season. Robers was an assistant for 17 years under Greskiw, while Kirst coached Waterford's softball program in 2016 and '17.
"Both of them share similar visions and they both bring something a little bit different to the table," Aldrich said. "I think it's going to be real beneficial for our girls. We're excited about the hires and we think they'll do a fantastic job."
They'll be following a man who raised the bar pretty high for nearly a quarter century at Catholic Central in the 73-year-old Greskiw. After taking over the program in 1996, Greskiw compiled a record of 354-153 with two state championships.
Greskiw's teams were especially dominant in conference play with a 212-33 record. The Lady Toppers won 17 conference championships and placed second four times.
"He just did an outstanding job year after year," Aldrich said. "He was even-keeled, he was one of those guys who went back to the grindstone to get the job done, he was very well organized and he obviously had the respect of his players all those years."
Greskiw, whose last team went 20-5 and won the Metro Classic Conference with a 14-0 record, is highly regarded as a pitching instructor and holds his own clinics. He got his start in that in the early 1990s, when his daughter, Amy, was concerned she might get cut from the Wilmot softball team.
"She said, 'Dad, what can I do?' " Greskiw said. "I said, 'You haven't got a lot of pitchers. If you're willing to work, that might be the spot where Wilmot needs the most help.'
"We worked together three nights a week and she ended up pitching at the JV level. After five wins in a row, they moved her up to the varsity and her first start was a no-hitter. She ended up being third-team All-State in high school."
In addition to finding the strain of coaching a top-notch program increasingly tiring, Greskiw wants to spend more time watching his granddaughter, Anna Weise, play for Lake Geneva Badger.
"I felt I owed her a year or two to just watch most of her games," he said.
But he won't stray too far from the softball program he built into a power.
"I already told Carol that if she didn't mind, I wouldn't mind coming to practices and working with the pitchers and catchers," Greskiw said. "If things go well, I'm going to be around there a little bit."
Greskiw can be assured that Robers will welcome him dropping in from time to time.
"To help out our younger pitchers would be a bonus for us as we look toward the future," Robers said. "To have someone who is willing to help out our younger girls will be beneficial to our program."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.