Track & field: Horlick's Lee beat broken neck, led Rebels to 1968 state title

As the days passed during the autumn of 1967 toward a year of legendary turmoil in this country, Brad Lee was just like any other high school senior during that tumultuous time. Where would he be one year from then? Would he be more than 8,000 miles away, crawling through the jungles of Vietnam and trying to evade enemy soldiers whose objective was to kill him?
As he went to football practice as a senior wide receiver and defensive back for the Horlick High School football team every afternoon that fall, it was impossible for Lee to ignore a reality that was everywhere. By the time Lee graduated the following June, two 1967 graduates of St. Catherine’s — Kenneth Haakenson and Thomas Blackman — had been killed in Vietnam.
“It weighed on me a little bit, enough where I went to Canada a couple of times to see what it was like,” Lee said. “It wasn’t that I was going to do it. I surely would have gone to the Army or whatever if they would have told me I had to.”
And then came the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 18, 1967, when Vietnam was no longer a concern for Lee. That was suddenly replaced by thoughts of walking again. One month before his 18th birthday, he suffered a serious neck injury during football practice at Horlick and crumpled to the cold turf. He couldn’t move. His skin burned. His limbs failed to respond when he mentally tried to command movement from them.
To say the least, it was terrifying.
“They took him to the locker room and we thought he was somewhat paralyzed,” said Jim Covelli, a senior running back on that team who became an all-time great golfer in Racine. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. And then I went and saw him in the hospital a couple days later and he was in traction and we didn’t know what the results were going to be.”
It was stunning development, especially because of the headlines in The Journal Times Lee had been inspiring throughout 1967. Take May 3, when one proclaimed, “Brad Lee joins select group.” That was about how his time of 20 seconds in the 180-yard hurdles was tied with two others for fastest in the state. And then there was, “Rebels look powerful, romp 33-0” on Sept. 13. That was about Lee catching three touchdown passes from Bob Evans in a resounding victory over Bradford in Kenosha just a month before his accident.
“I had a pretty good year going,” Lee said. “Things were going well for me at that time.”
To say the least, the three Lee brothers were gifted with athletic genes. The eldest brother, Richard, who would become “Deputy Friendly,” in Racine, was a member of Horlick’s state championship mile relay in 1965 — the first year that event was held at the state meet. And younger brother Jeff, a 1974 Horlick graduate, was the 1977 NCAA indoor champion in the 60-yard hurdles for Nebraska and briefly played wide receiver for the then St. Louis Cardinals.
“Brad was an exceptional athlete,” Covelli said. “He was good in almost anything he played.”
But in the aftermath of Oct. 18, 1967, headlines involving Lee reflected urgency, not achievement. Some of them read, “Horlick loses Lee for season,” “Fans add $713 to Brad Lee Fund,” and “Horlick students will aid Brad Lee.”
The injury
Horlick had improved to 4-0 with a 27-10 victory over Kenosha Tremper Oct. 14. And even though the Rebels lost Covelli, a standout running back, with a knee injury in that game, they would remain on a roll under longtime coach Jerry Fishbain.
Horlick was destined to finish with the program’s only unbeaten record to date during that 1967 season. Making that achievement all the more remarkable is they played the second half of that season without Lee.
“We were doing three-man drills where one guy would get the ball, three guys would be blocking and three guys would be trying to get you,” Lee said. “I got hit and I got hit low, so I was going to roll over, basically, and do a forward roll. But when I got hit, somebody landed on the back of my legs before I went to roll and my head was caught underneath me. And then the rest of them piled on.
“It was just strange circumstances, I would have to say.”
This was during an era when there was a more macho, callous attitude in football. A legendary story is Bear Bryant not allowing his players water breaks during scorching hot practices as coach of Texas A&M, forcing those players to drink from the shower heads afterward. And coaches routinely used to hold up fingers for a player who had taken a hit to the head to count before sending him back in.
In Lee’s case, he remembers some coach telling him to get back on his feet right after he was injured.
“When I busted my neck, I knew automatically that it was busted,” said Lee, still a Racine resident who turned 70 last November. “I could hear the coach saying, ‘Lee, get up! Get up!’ And I told him, ‘I can’t!’ He said, ‘Get up!’ again and that’s when I said, ‘Hey coach, can a bear fly?’
“I busted my neck and I could hear it. It was like crumpling up a water bottle that’s plastic. It was gone.”
Magnifying this situation all the more was another tragedy involving an athlete was still casting a pall at Horlick at this time. Just four years earlier — on Nov. 23, 1963 — wrestler Dan Johnson was paralyzed from the waist down for the rest of his life in another freak practice injury.
Could this possibly be happening again?
Surgery and a slow comeback
After the magnitude of his injury started to become apparent, Lee was carried into the locker room, where his face mask was removed and his equipment cut away. Coaches tried to stabilize his neck by applying padding.
“Right below my chest pad was a red line where my face mask hit my chest,” Lee said. “There was a big bruise right there because we had single face masks back then. It’ s pretty incredible to think about how your head can turn that far to hit underneath there. That’s how far my neck bent.”
Lee was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine, where he contemplated perhaps never walking again. Darkening his thoughts was that his older brother, Richard, had been friends with Johnson and the incident was still fresh in the community.
“My brother knew him well,” Lee said, “and when that happened, the whole school was like, ‘Oh my God! What happened?’ I was quite aware of it. I was hyper aware of it, actually, because I thought, ‘I’m going to be just like Dan and I don’t know if I can do that.’ That was terrible. A lot of kids were crying (about Johnson).”
As buckets were passed at Horlick sporting events to help defray medical expenses for the Lee family, Lee continued to feel a burning sensation throughout his body, as if he was being touched by fire. And there was so much uncertainty.
Relief finally came by what Lee recalls as a cutting-edge procedure.
“The doctor examined me and figured out what he was going to do,” Lee said. “It just so happened that the doctor had read a new article on broken necks and he wanted to perform a new surgery on me.
“What they did was drill holes in each side of my head, screwed these pins in and then they put me on this circle bed that can tilt up and down. Their were weights that were hanging down off the back of the bed and they hooked my head to these two lines and then they tilted the bed so my feet were lower than my head. That way, I would slide down the bed a little and, as I slid, my neck stretched open.
“My neck got stretched enough where they could do the surgery.”
More than a half century later, Lee has murky memories of the aftermath. He guesses that he was in the hospital for about a month and that he was attending classes again at Horlick by around Christmas.
He struggled to keep his left leg in line and he was wearing a neck brace, but at least Lee was able to walk.
The comeback kid
The calendar turned to January 1968, a year in which 16,899 U.S. soldiers died in Vietnam, by far the highest total of a war seemingly without end. It was also a year when race riots, assassinations and protests of the unpopular war tore apart this country.
In Lee’s world, he was actually starting to think about running track again less than three months after he was wondering if he would ever walk again. The previous June, he had helped Horlick to a fourth-place finish at the state meet by joining Bob Achtenberg, Mark Steilein and Rick Colignon on a mile relay that set a state record with a time of 3:23.4 and he was slowly starting to regain his strength.
But it was still a struggle. Lee was dragging his left foot when he tried to run and he had difficulty holding a baton. Through this, though, he never got down on himself, especially with the gentle encouragement of a young coach.
Taking over Horlick’s track program that season was 26-year-old Phil Esten, who had been an assistant until predecessor Ron Richardson accepted a job in Oregon in 1967. Esten left Horlick after the 1970 season to start a long and successful 28-year run as track coach at UW-La Crosse, but he still remembers Lee’s amazing comeback story after all these years.
“Ron had done a wonderful job with him,” Esten said, “and I thought, ‘My God, is he really going to be able to participate in track?’ because we didn’t know in December if he would be able to. We got around to January and February and he still had a neck brace on.
“I talked to Brad and I said, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘I’m feeling stronger, I’m feeling better all the time and the doctor said I could go.’ My job was just to support him and really not have to coach him a whole lot.”
Lee took it from there. On March 26, he won the 65 low hurdles, was second in the long jump and fourth in the high hurdles during a quadrangular meet at Horlick. Three days later, he popped a long jump of 21 feet, 5¼ inches, which set a fieldhouse record and was longer than any jump he had managed the previous season during the Rebel Relays.
But the best was yet to come.
“As he got stronger and he continued to work, he became the athlete he had been in previous years,” Esten said.
A headline in the May 25, 1968 Journal Times read, “Brad Lee soars 23-2¾ in long jump.” The somber headlines about him from the previous November were ancient history. Lee had just popped the best long jump in the state that year at the Oak Creek Sectional to lead Horlick into the state meet.
The Rebels were rolling. And they had the ultimate inspirational leader in Lee.
The grand finale came on June 1 at the state meet in Monona Grove. Lee won the long jump with an effort of 21-11¾ and joined Steilein, Colignon and Odise Bennett on a mile relay that set a state record with a time of 3:21. That broke Horlick’s previous state record set the previous year.
Also winning for the Rebels that day was the 880 relay of Steilein, Willie Spears, Tom Rosplock and Mike Vaughn with a time of 1:29.8.
With 25 points, Horlick won its only state boys track championship to date. Park, which has qualified only three boys, was second with 18.
Lee’s performance that day still causes Esten’s voice to crack all these years later.
“I think the other people on that team didn’t want to let him down — I’m getting emotional right now — because of what Brad had gone through to be part of that team,” said the 78-year-old Esten, who is retired in La Crosse. “What he had done to recover from that broken neck, what he had done as a senior to perform so well helped make it possible for them to be a state championship team.
“So I think when each of the rest of the team members got up to the line, I think they thought, ‘My God! I can do my very, very best because of what this other guy had done to be here.’ The fellows knew what he had been through and they didn’t want to let him down.”
Lee who went on to a long career in several roles for We Energies before retiring around 2013, still looks back on that comeback as an ultimate achievement in his life. And with his determination to come back was what he considers to be plenty of divine intervention.
“I would have to say that everything that went down in that whole situation was a miracle,” he said. “From the time I broke my neck to the time I ran that last race, it was all God’s design. It had to be.
“It was a miracle. There’s no doubt about it.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@lee.net
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!