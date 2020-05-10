Track & field: Horlick's Lee beat broken neck, led Rebels to 1968 state title

With 25 points, Horlick won its only state boys track championship to date. Park, which has qualified only three boys, was second with 18.

Lee’s performance that day still causes Esten’s voice to crack all these years later.

“I think the other people on that team didn’t want to let him down — I’m getting emotional right now — because of what Brad had gone through to be part of that team,” said the 78-year-old Esten, who is retired in La Crosse. “What he had done to recover from that broken neck, what he had done as a senior to perform so well helped make it possible for them to be a state championship team.

“So I think when each of the rest of the team members got up to the line, I think they thought, ‘My God! I can do my very, very best because of what this other guy had done to be here.’ The fellows knew what he had been through and they didn’t want to let him down.”

Lee who went on to a long career in several roles for We Energies before retiring around 2013, still looks back on that comeback as an ultimate achievement in his life. And with his determination to come back was what he considers to be plenty of divine intervention.