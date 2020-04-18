Track & field: Case High School boys team came of age 50 years ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fifty ago this month — maybe even to the day — eight sprinters were ordered by their coach to report to a frontage road off the south side of Highway 20 that he had marked off in the appropriate increments.

This was less than four years after Case High School had opened its doors for the first time and the hotels, restaurants, car dealerships and other businesses that would gradually overtake the surrounding farm land were still years away from arriving. On that April day in 1970, members of the Case boys track team went out to that frontage road and burned through a series of sprints that their young coach, Orby Moss, had directed them to take on.

Well, maybe they didn’t exactly burn through them. Moss, Case’s original track coach in 1966 who would turn over his program to state legend Bill Greiten after that season, wasn’t pleased with how they had handled their business that afternoon — even though he wasn’t actually on that frontage road with them.

“Little did we know he was standing inside and he didn’t like the times,” said Dave Manderfeld, a 1971 Case graduate. “When we walked back in, he said, ‘Did you really run those like you wanted to be a champion?’ So the eight of us sprinters turned around and did the whole thing all over again.