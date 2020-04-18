Track & field: Case High School boys team came of age 50 years ago

Fifty ago this month — maybe even to the day — eight sprinters were ordered by their coach to report to a frontage road off the south side of Highway 20 that he had marked off in the appropriate increments.
This was less than four years after Case High School had opened its doors for the first time and the hotels, restaurants, car dealerships and other businesses that would gradually overtake the surrounding farm land were still years away from arriving. On that April day in 1970, members of the Case boys track team went out to that frontage road and burned through a series of sprints that their young coach, Orby Moss, had directed them to take on.
Well, maybe they didn’t exactly burn through them. Moss, Case’s original track coach in 1966 who would turn over his program to state legend Bill Greiten after that season, wasn’t pleased with how they had handled their business that afternoon — even though he wasn’t actually on that frontage road with them.
“Little did we know he was standing inside and he didn’t like the times,” said Dave Manderfeld, a 1971 Case graduate. “When we walked back in, he said, ‘Did you really run those like you wanted to be a champion?’ So the eight of us sprinters turned around and did the whole thing all over again.
“Punctuality was huge for him and his thought that we were going to work hard today to become champions tomorrow gave us incentive.”
The core athletes on that team were seniors Cleveland Scaife, the late Paul Drane, Mike Zugich and Greg Mach, juniors Dennis Goff and Manderfeld and sophomores Jeff Vlasek and Darryl McClelland. Moss had lured Greiten, whom he considered to be the finest coach for distance runners in the state, from St. Catherine’s the previous year and those two demanded accountability and commitment from their athletes.
How demanding were they? That same April in 1970, the Eagles had competed in a triangular meet at Brookfield Central. Afterward, the then 28-year-old Moss ordered his athletes to listen up.
“Orby, being a stickler for details, said, ‘You’ve got 10 minutes to go in there and use the bathroom, get a drink of water and wash your face and then we’re getting on the bus and heading home,’ ” Manderfeld said. “Well, Dennis Goff and I took longer than 10 minutes. When we got outside, the bus was gone. We had to call Dennis’ parents to pick us up in Brookfield.”
A half century later, Moss, who is retired in Ellenton, Fla., remembers that incident.
“They got the message,” he said.
Despite Moss’ no-nonsense attitude, he is remembered today with fondness. Not only did Moss help make them better than they thought they could perhaps be as athletes, he understood what was going through emotionally. This was a tumultuous time in history, when any high school boy’s thoughts were dominated by the Vietnam War and student protests.
On May 4 of that year, in fact, four unarmed students at Kent State University in Ohio were shot to death by the Ohio National Guard during a mass protest against bombing in Cambodia. “Operation Menu,” as it was called, had started in March and would continue through most of May, pretty much covering that track season.
“I thought he was a great guy,” Goff said. “We could relate to him real easily and he understood what kids were going through. Here we were — we were supposed to go to school and salute the flag and a year later, we’re pounding rice paddies in Vietnam or we’re getting shelled by tear gas at a civil rights demonstration.
“I think he did a real good job of allowing us to be us, yet showing us the benefits of what competition could do for us, what pride could do for us.”
But these kids still had fun. How could they forget piling into Drane’s huge Cadillac, with the broken springs that made it lean precariously to the right, and heading off for practices at Carthage College?
“Paul Drane was a character,” Manderfeld said. “When we had to get down to Carthage to practice relay handoffs, we would get into Paul’s car and it would just lean there. It was a big boat, it had the big fins in the back, Paul was behind the wheel, that was before seatbelts, so let’s say, yeah, it was a little hairy going down there!”
As for Goff, he has a confession to make after all these years.
“They used to send us out jogging,” he said. “We used to take off down Stuart, across Spring, come back on Emmertsen and then head back to Case. Paul Drane, me and Dave used to hitchhike. We used to run a mile, hitchhike, run another mile, hitchhike and by the time we got back to school, we started jogging again.”
OK, so boys will be boys, but they knew when to turn it on when it mattered. And they had already done so on the big stage. The previous season, Manderfeld and Goff had joined 1969 graduates Chuck Zettel and John Hopkins on a mile relay that won the state championship with a time of 3:24.2. That was just the second year Case had a varsity program (the school competed only at the junior varsity level its first year of 1966-67).
In contrast to Greiten’s 1984 state championship team, which featured a number of contributors piling up 52 points, the 1970 Eagles were powered by the core group of Goff, Manderfeld, Scaife and Drane. And while that core produced, it didn’t appear that the Eagles were going to be capable of anything extraordinary that season.
On May 23, Case finished just fourth in what was the final Big Eight Conference meet, even though Goff won the 440- and 220-yard events. He tied the meet record in the latter event with a time of 22.2 seconds.
After the Case girls placed second on the same day in their state meet at Appleton, Journal Times sports editor Ralph Trower poked a little fun at Moss’ Eagles.
In a June 3, 1970 column, Trower wrote, “Orby Moss, Case High School track coach, is said to have designs on winning the WIAA championship. Whether the Eagles can pull it off is debatable since they could do no better than fourth in the Big Eight last weekend. But the fact is, Orby, your lads are going to have to place no better than second at Monona Grove (site of the boys state meet) or face some kidding.”
The Eagles had no intention of taking any kidding.
“It was a very small team we took up there,” Scaife said. “We just went up there to win.”
On the morning of Thursday, June 4, Drane, Scaife, Zugich, Mach, Manderfeld and Goff piled into a van with Moss and Greiten for the trip to Monona Grove. All were qualifiers except Mach, whom Moss rewarded for his dedication by including him on the trip.
Other than Goff winning his heat of the 440 preliminaries, the Eagles did not start out well that Friday, the first day of the two-day meet. Zugich did not qualify for the finals in the hurdles. Meanwhile, the 880 relay of Drane, McClelland, Vlasek and Manderfeld was second (1:30.4) and the mile relay of Manderfeld, Scaife, Drane and Goff was third (3:22.5) in the preliminaries.
The outlook darkened all the more for Case during the finals Saturday, when the 880 relay finished a disappointing fourth. The Eagles had scored two points at that juncture and seemingly were out of the running.
But then these kids started running like champions. Goff, who had only lost one finals race during the last two years, edged Janesville Parker’s highly regarded John Brikowski, who had won the preliminaries the previous day to win the 440. Now the Eagles had a total of eight points, suddenly putting them in position for at least a share of the state championship.
For that to happen, Case would have to win the mile relay, the final event of the meet. If Whitefish Bay, which won the mile relay preliminaries the previous day, pulled off the victory, it would be the sole state champion.
Drane opened with a 49.6-second split according to the story in the June 7 Journal Times. Manderfeld followed with a 50.2 and then Scaife ran a 52.6
Scaife handed off to Goff with a state championship riding on his shoulders. It was close to 80 degrees that day and the Monona Grove track surfacing was getting stuck in athletes’ shoes. Mach had been cleaning his teammates’ shoes and Goff was ready when everything was on the line.
Trailing Whitefish Bay and Milwaukee Washington when he took the baton, Goff got down to business.
“”I started out in like third or fourth and the first thing you’ve got to do is close the gap,” Goff said. “It was a race I wasn’t used to because I had to accelerate through the back stretch. And I put myself in a position where, when you come off the turn, that’s when the distances even out because you’re all in a straight line.
“When I hit that last curve, it was just everything I got. You’re not really thinking about anything else except your technique, like breathing properly and keep your head forward.”
Goff ran his quarter mile in 49.3 seconds, enabling Case to set a school record with a time of 3:21.9. It was just nine-tenths of a second off the Division 1 record that event.
A jubilant Moss ran along with Goff during the last several yards of of his quarter mile.
“I remember I had to stay away from the track because that wasn’t allowed,” Moss said. “But I was on the outside of the track running with Dennis.”
And then they celebrated the first state championship in Case’s short history. The Eagles actually shared the championship with Whitefish Bay and Madison Memorial — each team scored 14 points — but got to bring the trophy back to Racine after winning a coin toss (the two other two schools eventually received duplicate trophies).
The ecstatic Eagles made the trip back to Racine, during which Mach remembers hearing “Ball of Confusion,” the Temptations’ newest single which had been released just a few weeks earlier.
Moss went on to become a coach at UW-Parkside, but never worked at the high school level again. Fifty years later, he still looks back with pride on that season from the small city of Ellenton, on the western coast of Florida.
“Every now and then, I get a message on Facebook from former students and athletes just to say hello,” Moss said. “It was just a great bunch of kids who listened and believed. We pushed them hard because we thought they could achieve more than maybe they thought they could and they ate it up.”
