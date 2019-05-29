RACINE — As the owner of two state medals with potentially two more state meets ahead in high school career, Evan Schuster isn't going to get carried away with goals.
Instead, the junior for the St. Catherine's High School boys track team keeps it simple. Even though he'll be competing in three events at the WIAA Division 2 Track & Field Championships Friday and Saturday at UW-La Crosse and is top-seeded in two of them, Schuster's strategy is this:
Prepare as well as he can, compete with ultimate conviction and then accept whatever the results are.
"A realistic goal would be to mainly make myself proud," Schuster said. "I just want to be happy with myself and, at the end of the day, I feel that's all that really counts."
That mindset certainly served Schuster well last season. He was named the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in boys track after placing third in the 400 meters (49.45) and fifth in the 200 (22.46) at the state meet.
Considering Kenneth Bednarek of Rice Lake, the winner in both events, has graduated, the will only increase Schuster's chances. Bednarek has the Division 2 state record in all three events and is all the all-division record holder in the 200 and 400.
Still, Schuster has left nothing to chance. Since winning two medals last June, he has put in more work than ever and has listened to his coach, Tom Scheller, a veteran of 45 years.
"I worked out a lot every day after school," he said. "I started eating differently. I started eating more and more to change my body and hopefully get faster. Also, I would stretch every night.
"I talked to coach. I said, 'Listen, I really want to do something big this year and he said, 'It's all about the stretching and working out.' So I listened to him and did that. I trust him. I just really want to do well."
The potential is there for a memorable day. Schuster is seeded first in the 400 (48.56 seconds), second in the 200 (22.11) and fifth in the long jump (21-8¼). He did not compete in the latter event at state last season.
"Last year, I thought he had a really fine state meet for not having been there," Scheller said. "We brought him up as a freshman — he just missed qualifying by a teammate beating him by a couple hundredths of a second in the 200 — and we took him just because we wanted him to see what it was all about.
"And I think that made a difference. I think it was a big advantage to have been though it before."
Schuster is just one of several Racine County athletes who will be competing for medals Friday and Saturday. Those joining Schuster as leading contenders include Union Grove senior Katie Fruth, who leads shot putters in all divisions, Case junior Jay Jay Rankins-James, who is tied for the best high jump in Division 1, and the Horlick 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Rankins-James, a junior who is competing in track for the first time, is tied for first in the high jump (6-6), is third in the triple jump (45-6½) and is tied for 10th in the long jump (21-7).
"It's just his power," Case coach Dennis Gallagher said when asked what most impresses him about Rankins-James. "He floats in the air and he makes it look easy. Just watching him, you know it is the athletic ability. Once he starts adding more technique, it's going to be a dangerous combination."
Rankins-James will be pushed by one of his teammates in the triple jump. Ranking second in the that event is Case senior Greg Jenkins at 46-0½.
"Greg is one of those guys who will show up to the competition every time," Gallagher said. "At a place like state, where he's going to have a bunch of guys pushing him, he's only going to step up higher and higher.
"I'm real excited to see what he does in the triple jump, Him taking second or third place or maybe even winning it I don't think is unrealistic."
Horlick's 4x200 and 4x100 relays, both of which are comprised of Darion Folsom, Khalil McLain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell, are strong contenders. The 4x200 relay, which broke a 1968 school record is seeded third (1:29.10). The 4x100 relay is seeded fourth (42.66).
"I think it's realistic that they could win one of the two," Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. "They're capable of winning both. Medaling is what we expected and the higher they place, the better."
Folsom will also be a prime contender in the long jump. He is in a seven-way tie for third place among qualifiers with a jump of 6-4.
Fruth, who played softball as a freshman and sophomore before switching to track and field, barely missed qualifying for state as a junior. But even though she has an unorthodox technique — she grasps the shot put somewhat like a softball — Fruth reached 44 feet, 11 inches May 3 at the Burlington Invitational, the best toss in the state this season.
In terms of sectional-qualifying marks, she is in a tight pack. Danni Langseth of Schofield D.C. Everest is first (42-1½), followed by Fruth (41-10½), Madison Memorial's Reete Thorns (41-9¼), Mukwonago's Hailey Brodhagen (41-7) and Eau Claire North's Saraya Davis (41-1½).
"I'm just glad to have made it this far and my biggest right now is obviously to win, but I want to PR," she said. "I just want to keep improving. I have a couple friends up there who I definitely want to beat, but other than that, I'm just trying to stay as relaxed as I can. I want to trust my form and trust all the practices and all the lifting I've done and let that do its job."
One of the most intriguing county entrants is Horlick senior Maykayla Rice, who moved from Wyoming prior to this school year.
She has the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the 300 hurdles (45.83) among her other three events. Her teammate, Amaya Jerdee, is also in the mix with a time of 46.72.
"She is a competitor," Horlick girls track coach Sherrie Lawson said of Rice. "When she gets on the track, she takes on a whole new attitude and persona. I expect her to compete no matter what competition she had. I don't even think she knows her full potential."
In the Division 3 meet, the Racine Lutheran boys will be going for some school records — and possibly some medals.
The Crusaders' 4x100 relay of Nathan Zawicki, Nolan Kraus, Jaylen Houston and Tyler Tenner are seeded eighth (44.81) and are 0.07 seconds from a school record. The 4x200 relay of Houston, Kraus, Tenner and James Wilson is seeded 12th (1:34.78) and is 0.44 seconds from the school record.
And Josh Hess, seeded 12th in the 200 (22.88), is half a second from the school record.
"The big goal for us to make it to the finals in all the events and to break school records in all three events, as well," Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said.
Another strong contender for a medal is Prairie's Jack Polzin, who is in a three-way tie for third in the high jump at 6-1.
"I've clearly grown the past three years," Polzin said. "I had been struggling to get past 5-6 until this year. And this year, everything paid off."
A couple of Catholic Central athletes are also in the medal hunt. Sam Henderson is seeded eighth in the 3,200 and Julia Klein, a freshman who doubled in soccer this spring, is tied for fourth in the high jump (5-0).
Burlington's Nick Webley, who suffered a broken midway through the football season last September, has qualified in the Division 1 long jump (21-5) with teammate Julian Luciano (21-4¼).
St. Catherine's Guy Van Dis, a starting offensive lineman on St. Catherine's Division 4 state championship team last November, will try to cap off his senior season with a medal. He will be competing in the shot put and discus.
"I feel I'm capable of getting on the podium and earning some medals, so top six," Van Dis said when asked about his goals. "To close our a great senior like that would be a highlight of my life."
And in the wheelchair division, Horlick's Gabi Berthiaume is seeded No. 1 among girls in the shot put (11-2½).
