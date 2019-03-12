HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Track and field: Mar. 13, 2019
Tags
Dean Bibens
Reporter
Get email notifications on Dean Bibens daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Dean Bibens posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
UGHS soccer player allegedly asked girls as young as 13 for nude photos, sex
-
Taxpayers have spent more than $225 million on roads around Foxconn
-
Kenosha singer wins spot on 'The Voice'
-
Azarian family copes with second fatal construction accident
-
Betsy Ade and son talk about experience on 'The Voice'
promotion
Wear some green and win some more this St. Paddy’s Day. Enter The Journal Times’ “WIN SOME GREEN St. Patrick’s Day Sweepstakes” by March 24 for your chance to win a $50 Amazon.com gift card — free of charge. Anyone 18 or older can enter. A winner will be selected at random. They will be noti…
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
Tell us what you think
Should women be required to register for the draft as men are?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.