MOUNT PLEASANT — They will be going to WIAA Track & Field Championships together for the first time this weekend as group, so jitters could be an issue.
They have had some issues with baton exchanges.
One of the teams seeded ahead of them in the 4x200-meter relay is two-time defending champion Muskego, which broke Park's state record in that event last season.
Just don't tell members of Horlick's two state-bound relays that they can't bring home medals this Saturday. Darion Folsom, Khalil McLain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell have too much youthful swagger, not to mention plenty of talent, to undercut themselves when it comes to attaining that goal.
"I think can win it this year," said Bell, the anchor for both relays.
As in both of them?
"Yes."
Going into Friday's preliminaries at UW-La Crosse's Veteran's Memorial Stadium, the Rebels are seeded third in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x100. Their competition will be fierce, but Horlick has some impressive accomplishments in their cache.
With a best time of 1:29.10, the Rebels' 4x200 relay broke the previous school record of 1:29.31. That was set by Mark Steilein, Mike Vaughn, Willie Spears and Tom Rosplock in 1968, the year Horlick won its only team state championship.
Also, the Rebels' 4x100 relay is within one-tenth of a second of the school record of 43.24 seconds, set in in 1999 by Brandon Stephens, Rick Hutchens, Derek Thompson and Robert Barkley.
Yes, the Rebels will be on the daunting Veterans Memorial Stadium stage for the first time this weekend. But if everything clicks, it will be interesting considering their achievements this season.
"We just had a whole bunch of good handoffs," Folsom said Monday morning during a practice at Case's track. "And I'm actually feeling real good that we're going to beat them (Muskego) at state, because we were right there with them with bad handoffs.
"So imagine us with good handoffs. We're going to win."
During the Division 1 Greenfield Sectional May 27, Horlick's time of 1:29.10 in the 4x200 was just off the pace of Muskego (1:28.85). The only other team seeded ahead of Horlick in that event this weekend is La Crosse Central (1:28.93).
The Rebels are almost as impressive in the 4x100. Their seed time of 42.66 ranks behind Waukesha North (41.99), La Crosse Central (42.47) and Muskego (42.56).
Horlick coach Josh Slamka believes a number of factors will be working in favor of both relays, both of which placed fourth and didn't qualify for state last year.
"They have been talking about this for the last couple of years, so I think they're all on the same page as far as wanting to win a state medal or a state championship," he said. "They know each other real well and they work together really well, so I think they're a good team to have going up there."
Those relays, which include alternates T.J. Williams and Jaydin McNeal, certainly have received elite training from two Horlick graduates. Chisholm Allen, a state qualifier in the hurdles as a senior in 1977 is one. The other is Jeff Lee, a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame who won the NCAA Indoor 60-yard hurdles championship for Nebraska in 1977.
Those two have seen their share of elite runners. And they like what they have seen from this group.
"This is one of the fastest relay teams I've had the luxury of coaching," Lee said. "All these athletes have great star qualities and, when they put it together, they can really get it done on the track.
"I think with us working on handoffs this week and with these kids having such a relaxed attitude about that they're doing, I think they'll have great handoffs and we'll give the defending champs a run for their money."
Said McLain: "We spend probably three times a week focusing on handoffs and think it's really paying off and we're going to perform well this weekend."
Another factor is the presence of Bell, who had made the a big difference in the anchor leg this season.
"He's one of our fastest guys," said Allen, who is moving to Georgia in June. "Last year, we had him second since usually the second leg is the longest. So now I've switched him and it seems like Marty is more of a fighter. That's why I put him last."
Said Bell: "I don't like to lose."
All four of them will need to be at their best to stay with Muskego in the 4x200. Spencer Reichart and R.J. Bosshart return from a relay that broke Park's 2015 state record of 1:26.84 last season with a time of 1:26.82.
But it's there for the taking.
"We got a lot faster this year," said Weaver, the only non-senior on the two relays. "We've just been striving to get better and make our coaches proud.
"We're pretty fast, so we've got a pretty good chance of at least placing."
Said Folsom: "We just want to place and be on the podium with everybody else because we put in so much hard work over these two years."
Meanwhile, Weaver (110 hurdles), Bell (200) and Folsom (high jump), will be doubling in other events. Folsom is in a seven-way tie for the third-highest jump (6-4) going into the state meet.
Is Slamka concerned about their workload?
"A little bit," he said. "I don't think they've ever run back-to-back days. Doing three events on Friday and doubling up the next day is not easy.
"And Darion has the high jump, which sometimes coincides with the relays. You don't want to get out of rhythm for the high jump and you also don't want hop out, run a relay and and come back winded.
"He had to do that at conference and he was totally wiped out. He did not do well at conference because had had two relays within 30 minutes in the middle of his highest heights for high jump."
