It might have quickly unraveled into disaster for McKenzie Sanchez the afternoon of Nov. 10.
Instead, the senior diver for Case High School quickly sorted things out mentally after a potentially momentum-killing dive and hung in there during the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships in the University of Wisconsin Natatorium at Madison.
And when it was over, Sanchez pulled off her second straight runner-up finish, extending Racine's rich heritage for diving excellence in Wisconsin.
Of the top 10 local stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times' sports staff, Sanchez earning her fourth state diving medal ranked No. 10. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
"She came in as a freshman and was a Level 10 gymnast," Case diving coach Dave Arvai said. "For her to dedicate herself to diving after being so successful in gymnastics says a lot for her.
"Right away, she made an impact on my program and qualified (for state) as a freshman. My biggest thing about her is she could have gone to a Division I college in gymnastics or diving. She made that commitment to switch over to diving. Obviously, it paid off."
Going into the state tournament, Sanchez's challenge was trying to handle two-time defending champion Av Osero of Neenah. Sanchez had tirelessly trained for the opportunity to go out as a champion and was emotionally prepared.
But on her second dive, a back one-and-a-half pike, Sanchez was a little early on the dive and clipped her heels on the board on her way into the water.
"I didn't even notice that I clipped the diving board until I looked at my heels after," Sanchez said that day. "I just had to keep my composure. I couldn't let that affect the rest of my dives."
Sanchez didn't and that's not such an easy task to do in diving.
"It's very difficult and especially because that was her second dive," Arvai said. "That usually will take people out of medal contention. Right after it happened, I knew she was extremely upset with herself, but she pulled herself back together.
"She knew she had the talent to get back into it, she climbed back into it and almost pulled off the big one."
Sanchez was so focused after her second dive that she finished with a score of 493.50. Osero won with her score of 515.20.
Sanchez, whose state finishes were fifth, fourth, second and second, also set the city six-dive record with her score of 309.35 as a senior. She will take her talents to UW-Milwaukee next season after she was given a scholarship.
Arvai has no doubt she was excel at the collegiate level.
"She's such a phenomenal athlete," Arvai said. "She's a really good softball player, she's been a track athlete ... for her to dedicate herself to diving was huge. She broke numerous records, including five of the eight conference pool records. The dedication she has is the biggest thing I take away with her."
