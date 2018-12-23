Few people could have seen this coming.
The Burlington High School softball team was not considered a favorite in the Southern Lakes Conference after coming off a 10-14 season in 2017. That was underscored all the more when the Demons opened their season with a 6-2 loss to Kenosha Indian Trail March 27.
But then something happened. And when all was said and done, the Demons advanced all the way to their first WIAA Division 1 championship game since 1984, losing 7-1 to Sun Prairie to end a 22-6 season. And they sent off 67-year-old coach Gary Caliva into his retirement with a silver runner-up trophy.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Burlington’s run to the state championship game was ranked No. 9. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
“It was just a real special group of kids,” Caliva said. “They got along well together, they played well together and they just played every game like it was the only game of the season.”
What jump-started this team from mediocrity to greatness? Caliva singles out a couple of games.
One was a 7-6 victory over Union Grove April 10, when the Demons rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning. The other was a 10-6 loss to SLC power Wilmot April 30.
“Our first conference game was against Union Grove and we came back to win that in the seventh inning,” Caliva said. “And I think they started to believe in themselves at that point.
“And we lost against Wilmot. After the game, I think they started to realize that they were as good as Wilmot. It wasn’t so much that Wilmot beat them. It was that they didn’t play with the confidence they needed to play with.”
The Demons split four games after that loss. And then they started a 13-game winning streak May 8 that ended with that loss to Sun Prairie in the state championship game one month later.
The heroes were numerous. Start with pitcher Josie Klein, who was named Player of the Year in the SLC and Racine County after going 20-3 and hitting .541. Her mother, the former Candee Fiebelkorn, started on Burlington’s 1984 championship team.
Second baseman Jaina Westphal, who signed with Division I Valparaiso, hit .478 with 19 RBIs and 31 runs. She was at her best in the state tournament, going 8 for 10 and scoring five runs.
Other standouts included Maddie Berezowitz, Jenna Schmalfeldt, Gracie Peterson, Ashley Schmalfeldt, Alexandria Naber, Bridi Allen and Kya Kafar.
While Burlington didn’t quite match the program’s state championship from 1984, it did captivate a community by coming out of nowhere. And as Caliva moves into his retirement, he will take with him an endearing memory — just as so many others will.
“It was just special,” he said. “It was just a lot of fun. The kids were a lot of fun to be around, they worked hard and they just had a great time.”
