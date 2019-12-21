Top 10 sports stories: No. 10: High school athletes bring home plenty of silver

Athletic excellence continued in Racine County in 2019, even if the hardware brought back from the big stage was mostly silver rather than gold.
There were some state championships — Waterford’s Hayden Halter in wrestling and Case’s Jay Jay Rankins-James and Horlick’s 4x100-meter relay come in track come to mind. But a number of others fell just short of that after memorable seasons.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, that run of second-place finishes was ranked No. 10. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
It started last June, when the Union Grove baseball team qualified for the WIAA State Tournament for only the second time in the program’s history. The first was way back in 1952.
The Broncos used the right arms of Luke Hansel and Jake Zimmermann and the hitting of Hansel, T.J. Manteufel and Nick Williams, among others, to go 27-4.
They started fast at the state tournament in Grand Chute, defeating McFarland 6-1 in the Division 2 semifinal June 13. In the championship game later that day, the Broncos led 3-2 before Antigo rallied for two runs in the bottom of fifth inning and four more in the sixth to win 8-3.
Four months later, on Oct. 19, a girl with a bright smile named Sarah Gesner was at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison trying to become just the third female singles player from Racine County to win a WIAA singles championship.
You have free articles remaining.
Playing singles for the first time since her freshman season, Gesner rolled to a 26-1 record before meeting Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart in the Division 2 singles championship.
Playing with a painful turf toe injury — Gesner has never used that injury as an excuse — she went on to lose 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 against the left-handed Deang. She earned her second straight second-place medal at state after getting one at No. 1 doubles with graduated partner Hailey Stoltenberg as a junior.
The Catholic Central girls volleyball team also ran into a buzzsaw in its championship match Nov. 9 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Brought back to prominence by veteran coach Wayne Schultz, the Lady Toppers won the Division 4 championship in 2018. But a veteran core of players, who included Sammie Seib, Lainey Dirksmeyer and Katie Goethal lost to undefeated Clear Lake 25-15, 25-17, 25-16.
Also on Nov. 9, a veteran Prairie boys soccer team was playing for its second Division 4 championship in three seasons.
It started with sheer domination Nov. 7 when the Hawks defeated Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran 8-1 in a semifinal during a 26-degree morning at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Two days later Nick Hawkins set up Max Yde’s goal in the first half that gave Prairie 1 -0 lead over Sturgeon Bay.
But after Hawkins received his second yellow card at 85:59 and the score tied 1-1, Prairie was forced to play with 10 players the rest of the way. The Hawks nearly persevered, but at 1:07.39, Sturgeon Bay won in overtime when Carson Dvorak scored on a glancing header off a corner kick.
And Prairie, which finished 17-2-5, was forced to settle for a runner-up finish for only the third time nine appearances at the WIAA Tournament.