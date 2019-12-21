Top 10 sports stories: No. 10: High school athletes bring home plenty of silver

Athletic excellence continued in Racine County in 2019, even if the hardware brought back from the big stage was mostly silver rather than gold.

There were some state championships — Waterford’s Hayden Halter in wrestling and Case’s Jay Jay Rankins-James and Horlick’s 4x100-meter relay come in track come to mind. But a number of others fell just short of that after memorable seasons.

Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, that run of second-place finishes was ranked No. 10. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

It started last June, when the Union Grove baseball team qualified for the WIAA State Tournament for only the second time in the program’s history. The first was way back in 1952.

The Broncos used the right arms of Luke Hansel and Jake Zimmermann and the hitting of Hansel, T.J. Manteufel and Nick Williams, among others, to go 27-4.

They started fast at the state tournament in Grand Chute, defeating McFarland 6-1 in the Division 2 semifinal June 13. In the championship game later that day, the Broncos led 3-2 before Antigo rallied for two runs in the bottom of fifth inning and four more in the sixth to win 8-3.