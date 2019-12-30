Top 10 sports stories: No. 3 - Racine Lutheran's Christensen reaches 500 career victories

“We were unselfish with the ball and we were throwing it to guys who usually don’t get that many points. It was a pleasure the way these kids played tonight.”

Since Christensen succeeded Willie Eickhorst as Lutheran’s coach in 1988, he’s won state championships with exceptional talent. And he’s also molded plenty of overachieving teams when his personnel hasn’t been as gifted.

Nick Bennett, who succeeded Letsch as St. Catherine’s coach in 2016, has become well aware of Christensen’s demand for maximum hustle and execution from his players.

“You know whenever you play them that they’re going to be very well prepared and you know that you are going to be in for a hard-fought game,” Bennett said. “I have yet to see his teams on film or when we play them live not play hard.

“High school coaches have to work with what they have and the talent that’s on hand. And coach Christensen, year after year, game after game, decade after decade, his kids play the game the right way. They pass, they cut, they defend hard ... so even if he doesn’t have the most talented team around, you can’t overlook them because they’re going to be ready for you.

“He’s one of the most respected coaches around and he’s a really good guy behind the scenes.”