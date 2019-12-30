Top 10 sports stories: No. 3 - Racine Lutheran's Christensen reaches 500 career victories

The wait was dragging on for as long as a typical Wisconsin winter, it seemed.
Jeff Christensen, coach of the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team since 1988, notched his 499th career victory on Jan. 11. And then came five straight losses, pushing back his milestone achievement into February.
And then it finally happened. With yellow “500 WINS!” T-shirts ready to be unveiled the evening of Feb. 7 in Lutheran’s gymnasium, the Crusaders rolled to a 73-46 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph.
The weight had finally been lifted. Christensen became the 29th boys basketball coach in Wisconsin to reach 500 victories and just the third from Racine County. He joined Bob Letsch (661-250) and John McGuire (504-157), both of whom coached at St. Catherine’s.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Christensen’s 500th career victory was ranked No. 3. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Christensen’s constant pursuit of excellence on basketball courts was evident by what he said after his victory on Feb. 7. He was happy about the milestone, of course. But he was happier that his team performed well.
“We haven’t played the style I wanted to, especially on defense, most of the season,” Christensen said. “But tonight, we not only did it on the defensive end, we did it on the offensive end.
“We were unselfish with the ball and we were throwing it to guys who usually don’t get that many points. It was a pleasure the way these kids played tonight.”
Since Christensen succeeded Willie Eickhorst as Lutheran’s coach in 1988, he’s won state championships with exceptional talent. And he’s also molded plenty of overachieving teams when his personnel hasn’t been as gifted.
Nick Bennett, who succeeded Letsch as St. Catherine’s coach in 2016, has become well aware of Christensen’s demand for maximum hustle and execution from his players.
“You know whenever you play them that they’re going to be very well prepared and you know that you are going to be in for a hard-fought game,” Bennett said. “I have yet to see his teams on film or when we play them live not play hard.
“High school coaches have to work with what they have and the talent that’s on hand. And coach Christensen, year after year, game after game, decade after decade, his kids play the game the right way. They pass, they cut, they defend hard ... so even if he doesn’t have the most talented team around, you can’t overlook them because they’re going to be ready for you.
“He’s one of the most respected coaches around and he’s a really good guy behind the scenes.”
Christensen, who is 506-243 going into January, turns 66 in March. He plans on coaching for at least one more season after this, but is leaving his options open for continuing beyond that.
But even if he never coached another game, he legacy as one of the all-time coaching greats in state history is secure.
There’s the four state championships and three runner-up finishes he had in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association during the 1990s.
There’s also that heart-stopping 67-66 loss to Sheboygan Lutheran in the WIAA Division 5 championship game March 17, 2012 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Future NBA player Sam Dekker broke the Crusaders’ hearts with a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Christensen was so distraught after that game that he seriously considered retiring for several months. But he has stayed on and high school basketball in Wisconsin has been all the better for it.
“At the time, it stinks because it seems like he’s just yelling at you and yelling at you,” guard Colton Kraus said after Christensen’s 500th victory. “Then you come to appreciate afterwards that he’s actually just pushing you and he always wants the best from all his players.
“He just wants you to give your all all the time. He appreciates that and we appreciate him back for that.”