Top 10 sports stories: No. 2 - Lutheran's Tenner breaks state's all-time rushing record

Tyler Tenner was in a fishbowl all season and it made him uncomfortable.
His sole focus was getting the Racine Lutheran High School football team back to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, where the Crusaders played for the WIAA Division 6 championship in 2018.
But there was a significant subplot that would burden the senior running back all season. He entered his senior season with 4,617 career rushing yards, which put him within range of breaking the state’s all-time record of 6,870.
Naturally, Tenner was asked about the record by the media and by friends throughout the season, which made this team-first player uncomfortable. All he could do was forge on and and not allow a potential record, however huge it was, to cloud the big picture of winning a state championship.
The pressure finally relented Nov. 1, when he broke the record during a second-round playoff game against Cambridge at Union Grove’s field.
Of the top 10 local stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Tenner setting the state rushing record was ranked No. 2. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Tenner entered this season with enormous expectations after a spectacular junior season, after which he earned second-team Associated Press All-State honors. He elevated himself to superstar status during the 2018 playoffs, when he for 1,086 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in five postseason games.
It was in Lutheran’s 43-14 loss to Iola-Scandinavia in the 2018 Division 6 championship game when Bryce Huettner set the state rushing record to 6,870 yards. But Tenner put himself in position to have a shot at that record as a senior.
He spent the offseason working with a personal trainer to maximize his effectiveness. This wasn’t at all about improving his chances for a state record. His mindset was focused solely on a state championship.
That was evident when he was interviewed during a Lutheran practice just before the season started in August.
“Especially after losing, I don’t want to have that taste in my mouth again,” Tenner said. “I’m ready to come out this year and compete day in and day out. I want to take one game at a time and dominate each game that we play.
“I don’t want to have any setbacks, no injuries, no little things that push us back from where we want to be. I want to have the best season that we can, not have any excuses and leave it all on the field.”
Still, the questions persisted as Tenner steadily moved toward the record. How did he feel about potentially breaking the record, Tenner was often asked.
“I guess it’s like my own little mark in history,” Tenner said when asked about breaking the record in September. “So I guess it’s special to have it for that reason. But I don’t want to take away from the mindset of our team.”
And then it finally happened. As a wintry mix fell in Union Grove Nov. 1, Tenner tore up the middle for 19 yards after taking the handoff from quarterback Camdin Jansen at Lutheran’s 4-yard line. The scoreboard showed 5:04 remaining in the third quarter and Lutheran went on to defeat Cambridge 48-7.
“It kind of takes that little monkey off my back where people were just asking me constantly, ‘Are you going to break that record?’,” Tenner said after the game. “It put a little pressure on myself.
“It feels good to get it, but right now I’m focused on next week — St. Mary’s Springs.”
Tenner’s career ended the following week, when the Crusaders lost to eventual Division 6 champion Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 20-0 in a state quarterfinal. He finished his career with 6,932 yards and a huge legacy.
“He had a attitude to do many things on the field great, whether it was running, catching passes or blocking for the other backs,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He is one of the strongest running backs I have coached.”