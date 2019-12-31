Top 10 sports stories: No. 2 - Lutheran's Tenner breaks state's all-time rushing record

It was in Lutheran’s 43-14 loss to Iola-Scandinavia in the 2018 Division 6 championship game when Bryce Huettner set the state rushing record to 6,870 yards. But Tenner put himself in position to have a shot at that record as a senior.

He spent the offseason working with a personal trainer to maximize his effectiveness. This wasn’t at all about improving his chances for a state record. His mindset was focused solely on a state championship.

That was evident when he was interviewed during a Lutheran practice just before the season started in August.

“Especially after losing, I don’t want to have that taste in my mouth again,” Tenner said. “I’m ready to come out this year and compete day in and day out. I want to take one game at a time and dominate each game that we play.

“I don’t want to have any setbacks, no injuries, no little things that push us back from where we want to be. I want to have the best season that we can, not have any excuses and leave it all on the field.”

Still, the questions persisted as Tenner steadily moved toward the record. How did he feel about potentially breaking the record, Tenner was often asked.