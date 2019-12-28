Top 10 sports stories: No. 5 - Horlick boys 4x100 relay sets state record

During the 4x200 relay preliminaries earlier that afternoon, an official’s red flag was raised after after the baton exchange between McClain and Weaver.

As Slamka and assistants Chisholm Allen, Jeff Lee and Aleks Cukic watched from the stands, their hearts sank. Slamka was hoping against hope the flag was for some other infraction, but he knew in his heart that it wasn’t.

“We saw the DQ and we were like, ‘Oh, man, this is horrible,’ “ Slamka said. “When we started to think about where they were, we scrambled down there and found them. They were not in very good spirits, obviously, but they’re young and they were a resilient group of kids.”

Not quite. The exception was Bell. He was actually walking out of the stadium to be alone when Slamka caught up with him.

“”He’s probably the most emotional of the four — but not in a bad way,” Slamka said. “He doesn’t lash out any people, but he just gets really upset when he loses. When Darion loses, he’s still smiling. When Marty loses, he needs some time on his own.”

After a 30-second pep talk from Slamka, Bell refocused on salvaging something for the Rebels that afternoon.

Did he ever refocus.