Top 10 sports stories: No. 5 - Horlick boys 4x100 relay sets state record

It was a day when dark clouds made way for Cloud Nine within an hour at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
On the afternoon of May 31, members of the Horlick High School 4x200-meter boys relay experienced extreme heartbreak when they were disqualified because of a baton exchange out of the zone during the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field preliminaries.
Considering Darion Folsom, Khalil McClain, Mike Weaver and Marty Bell were ranked second in the state and had recently broken a 51-year-old program record, that misfortune could have shut them down mentally for the rest of the meet.
Instead, they were resilient, as kids often are. And within an hour, they regrouped and made some completely unexpected history.
The 4x100 relay, comprised of the same four sprinters, won their qualifying heat in 41.38 seconds. That broke the previous state record of 41.50 seconds set by Green Bay Preble in 2013.
Call it a weekend of the totally unexpected for the Rebels.
“It was a surprise, obviously,” Horlick coach Josh Slamka said. “We knew they that they were very talented, but we weren’t thinking about a state record at all. We were hoping they had a shot at winning. We spoke to them about that before we went to the meet.”
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the Rebels’ record-setting performance was ranked No. 5. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
During the 4x200 relay preliminaries earlier that afternoon, an official’s red flag was raised after after the baton exchange between McClain and Weaver.
You have free articles remaining.
As Slamka and assistants Chisholm Allen, Jeff Lee and Aleks Cukic watched from the stands, their hearts sank. Slamka was hoping against hope the flag was for some other infraction, but he knew in his heart that it wasn’t.
“We saw the DQ and we were like, ‘Oh, man, this is horrible,’ “ Slamka said. “When we started to think about where they were, we scrambled down there and found them. They were not in very good spirits, obviously, but they’re young and they were a resilient group of kids.”
Not quite. The exception was Bell. He was actually walking out of the stadium to be alone when Slamka caught up with him.
“”He’s probably the most emotional of the four — but not in a bad way,” Slamka said. “He doesn’t lash out any people, but he just gets really upset when he loses. When Darion loses, he’s still smiling. When Marty loses, he needs some time on his own.”
After a 30-second pep talk from Slamka, Bell refocused on salvaging something for the Rebels that afternoon.
Did he ever refocus.
With serious ground to make up during the 4x200 preliminaries, Bell smoked the competition while running his anchor leg, enabling the Rebels to post their record time. Waukesha North was second in 41.70.
To this day, the video of Bell’s leg captivates Slamka.
“In the prelims and finals, he might have been 10 meters back in both of them,” Slamka said. “But the big race in my mind was the state record on the first day, when he just completely blew past them and shattered the state record. It wasn’t even close.”
There’s an addendum to this story. Mike Anderson, who was hired as track coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, Kan., in November 2018, had been scouring the Internet for new talent around that time. He couldn’t have expected what happened.
“Marty Bell was the first one to respond and we had a great conversation with him,” Anderson said. “He mentioned, ‘Hey, I’ve got two teammates who are pretty good.’ “
The three are now running together for Anderson in Kansas, thanks largely to their ability to recover and refocus.