Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 9: TJ Williams becomes Horlick's first double track

During an age when high school athletes choose to specialize in a single sport, TJ Williams represented a refreshing blast from the past.

He was a savvy floor leader for the Horlick High School boys basketball team during the 2021-22 season. But his real claim to fame came during the spring of 2022, when he somehow managed to not only balance both baseball and track, but dominate in both sports.

His crowning moment came last June 4, when Williams placed third in both the 100- and 200-meter events during the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships at UW-La Crosse. He became the first double medalist in track by a Horlick boy since Chris Maragos, who went on to earn two Super Bowl championship rings as an NFL special teams ace, competed in the same two events in 2005.

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Williams’ performance in the state meet was ranked No. 9. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Williams, now a freshman for the Heartland Community College baseball team in Normal, Ill., took on his difficult double with all-out abandon last spring.

As a 5-foot-4, 145-pound shortstop for the Horlick baseball team, he earned first-team All-Racine County honors after hitting .379 and stealing 25 bases in 27 attempts.

“TJ is the ultimate game-changer,” Horlick baseball coach Tyler Funk said. “He’s one of, if not the best, defensive shortstops in the state. TJ’s baseball IQ is off the charts. His speed is such an asset that he can beat you in so many ways.”

Williams’ speed was so impressive that he was able to dominate in track even though that was his secondary sport last spring. When Horlick baseball team’s season ended May 31 with a 2-0 loss to Lake Geneva Badger in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal, Williams immediately switched gears to track.

Four days later at Veterans Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse, Williams was at his best. He finished third in both the 100 meters (11.33 seconds) and the 200 (22.2 seconds).

Less remembered is that Williams anchored a 4x400 relay that placed 19th at the state meet in 3:34.04. On May 26, Williams produced a 49.1-second anchor leg in the South Milwaukee Sectional that elevated the Rebels from fourth place to the championship and a berth in the state meet.

His coach, Josh Slamka, was so impressed that he referred to Williams as, “probably the best all-around sprinter in Horlick’s 94-year history.”

But what stands with Williams now that he has moved on from Horlick doesn’t have anything to do with baseball or track. Instead, it’s the person that Williams is.

As an honor student at Horlick, Williams earned a scholarship from Heartland to study kinesiology. He also handles everything he pursues with a touch of class.

“He is truly an amazing person,” Slamka said. “He always sets the best example for sportsmanship, leadership and all-around character,”