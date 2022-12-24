Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 8: The Prairie girls achieve dramatic turnaround

Start with new coach Abby Jaramillo, a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.

Mix in a soft-spoken freshman named Jasonya “JJ” Barnes, who speaks loudly and clearly with a basketball in her hands.

Add another high-impact freshman in Abby Decker.

And finally, stir in other talented players just coming of age — namely Sophia Lawler, Reese Jaramillo and Ava Collier-White.

What you get is a Prairie School girls basketball team that made a meteoric rise during the 2021-22 season, improving from 4-22 and last place in the Metro Classic Conference to 24-3 and MCC champions.

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Prairie’s dramatic turnaround was ranked No. 8. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Barnes was a high-impact freshman who became an immediate starter as a freshman and produced immediately. In her first varsity game — a 70-55 victory over Waterford Nov. 16, 2021 — all Barnes did was score a game-high 20 points and also contribute five rebounds and four assists.

But even with the addition of Barnes, who already had several Division I scholarship offers her freshman season, few could have imagined what was to come.

The Hawks won their first eight games before losing to Division 2 power Union Grove 71-55 Dec. 23. Prairie lost again four days later to Kenosha Bradford, a Division 1 program that finished 18-8, and then did not fall short again during the regular season.

Everything clicked under Jaramillo, who left New Mexico in 1998 as its all-time leading scorer.

While Barnes usually dominated statistically — she went on to earn third-team Associated Press All-State honors after averaging 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.8 steals — the Hawks played like a well-oiled machine.

Lawler, better known as a state medalist golfer, more than held her own on a basketball court. Reese Jaramillo, the eldest of Abby’s three daughters, played with the presence of someone who was raised by a coach. Collier-White, who flashed potential as a freshman the previous season, played with greater maturity.

And then there was Decker, whose older sisters also played for Prairie. She matched Barnes’ maturity as a freshman. That was exemplified during a Jan. 18 game against St. Catherine’s, when she went 7 for 11 from the floor and finished with 16 points. 10 assists and five rebounds in the Hawks’ 77-27 victory.

It was all pretty incredible, especially considering the oldest starter on this team was Lawler, a junior. But it was Abby Jaramillo who managed to bring this young group along at a rapid pace.

“Coach Jaramillo has played at such a high level throughout high school and college that, from day one, she earned my respect and I have always looked up to her,” Decker said in February 2022. “She had brought an uptempo, aggressive, fast-pace style of basketball that complements my strengths.

“She has also taught us that defense is key to winning a basketball game. She emphasizes that aggressive, fundamental defense leads to offense opportunities.”

The Hawks’ season came to a surprising end when they were stunned 56-51 by Racine Lutheran in a Division 4 sectional semifinal. Prairie, which had defeated Lutheran twice during the regular season, went just 18 for 68 from the floor, including 5 for 31 from 3-point range, that night.

But Prairie has picked up this season where it left off, winning five of its first seven games. It appears that the best is yet to come.