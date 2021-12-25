Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 7 - City gains two artificial turf fields

It was a long time in coming, but Racine finally closed the gap with surrounding communities when it comes to sports venues with artificial surfaces.

Pritchard Park and a renovated Horlick Field were unveiled under the dark clouds of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and they were both worth the wait. At last, the days of football players trying to play on battered fields had been pushed into the past.

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Racine’s two artificial turf fields was voted No. 7. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Even Racine Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy, a self-described traditionalist who prefers the charm of muddy games on rainy nights, confessed to seeing some appeal in the new artificial turf at Horlick Field.

When the Raiders were allowed to practice for the first time at Horlick Field last May, Kennedy said, “The guys were loving it. They were flying around and having a good time.

“I’m not a fan of it, I never will be, but the field looks beautiful and the players were in love with it. They’re excited to play on it Saturday night.”

It was about time. During the past several seasons, the St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran football teams had moved their home playoff games to Union Grove, Kenosha Bradford or Kenosha Indian Trail. The intent was to play on a fast track rather than Horlick Field, where the turf was almost always battered after a season of heavy usage.

In fact, when Racine Lutheran running back Tyler Tenner became the state’s all-time leading rusher during a playoff game against Cambridge on Nov. 1, 2019, he did not accomplish his feat within Racine’s city limits. Instead, the milestone came 15 miles west in Union Grove.

The improvement at Horlick Field carried over to the baseball diamond, which received an artificial turf infield with a state-of-the-art drainage system. Gone were the days when heavy rain could postpone a baseball or softball game for a few days.

The price tag of about $2 million for the Horlick Field was well worth it as it brought Racine up to speed with other surrounding cities.

But the real crown jewel of new sporting venues in Racine might be Pritchard Park, located just east of the Regency Mall.

Made possible through a $6 million partnership between Racine County and the Racine Unified School District, as well as a $250,000 grant from the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program, Pritchard Park is something to see.

Among the features are a 2,000-person capacity top-loading bleacher system, raised plaza, ticket stands, concessions, press box, scoreboard, lighting and sound system.

The field has been designed to accommodate football, soccer, lacrosse and a variety of community events.

And it is serving other communities, just as sports venues in other communities once served Racine. When the UW-Parkside men’s soccer team hosted Fort Hayes State in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament Nov. 21, the game was played at Pritchard Park.

Pritchard Park sets up a unique arrangement for Racine’s three public schools football programs. Park will now be able to call Pritchard Park its home field, just as Horlick Field will belong to Horlick and Hammes Field to Case. Hammes Field, incidentally, is also scheduled to be renovated with artificial turf.

“Pritchard Park is a game changer for Racine Unified student athletes, especially our Park High School football players who will finally have a home field,” RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien was quoted as saying when the venue officially opened April 23. “We’re proud of this collaboration with Racine County and look forward to the many opportunities this new facility will provide not only our students but the entire community.”

