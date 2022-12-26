Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 6: Case boys basketball team makes state title run

It wasn't a particularly promising start for the Case High School boys basketball team in November 2021.

The Eagles lost their first two games and slumped to 2-3 after a loss to Wisconsin Lutheran Dec. 14.

But then they righted their ship, winning 16 of their last 19 games during the regular season and charging into the WIAA Division 1 Tournament. And once Case made it to Madison, it fell short of a state championship, but proved that it belonged among the elite.

Of the top 10 stories as selected by the Journal Times sports staff, Case contending for a state championship was ranked No. 6. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

A state championship in boys basketball by a Racine public school is, indeed, a rare occurence.

Clark Van Galder guided his 1943 Park team to a title during the depths of World War II. Horlick, behind all-time local great Robert Berryhill, came agonizingly close in 1985, having its perfect season spoiled in the championship game with an overtime loss to Milwaukee Washington.

And then in 1999, Case brought a gold basketball back from Madison with a victory over Milwaukee Bay View in the championship game.

The 2021-22 Eagles weren't that far from making it a matching set of gold basketballs for the school.

Setting the pace was floor leader Terryon Brumby, a four-year starter who averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals as a senior. Brumby went on to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year and earned third-team AP All-State honors.

"Mr. Excitement" was Amari Jedkins, a 6-foot-8 forward who is the nephew of former NBA standout Jim Chones. Jedkins, who averaged 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, routinely brought down the house with thunderous dunks.

Adrian Brumby, Termarion Brumby (Terryon's brother), Cameron Werner and Jack Schmidtmann were among the others who made this a vintage team in the history over Case's program.

By the postseason, this group was at peak efficiency, rolling past Kenosha Indian Trail, Janesville Parker, Waukesha South and Franklin. The Eagles won those four games by an average margin of 70-54.

That propelled the Eagles into the state tournament for just the eighth time since they played their first varsity schedule during the 1967-68 season. And what a tough assignment they had in the four-team Division 1 field.

Neenah, making its 28th tournament appearance, entered the tournament with a 27-1 record behind leading scorer Chevalier Emery Jr. The Rockets played with the poise one would expect from the state's No. 1-ranked team, opening an 11-2 lead and taking a 29-18 advantage at halftime.

But Case didn't go down without a fight. Behind the fullcourt press that Case coach Jake Berce set up in the second half, the Eagles went on a 7-0 run and pulled to within 50-48 with 2:58 to play.

A stunning upset wasn't in the cards, however. Neenah persevered for a 60-52 victory and then defeated Brookfield Central 64-52 the following day for the program's first state championship since 1978.

For Case, it was a difficult end to a memorable season.

"We had them on the ropes," Berce said. "We had opportunities down the stretch and we just didn't capitalize like we could have. The second half was the best we've played against top competition this year, outside of maybe our win over Westosha Central."