Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 6 - Roberts reigns supreme in girls golf

When the WIAA Division 1 Girls’ Golf Championships started Oct. 11 In Verona, Norah Roberts was uncharacteristically struggling with her game.

The Union Grove High School junior was 4-over-par through five holes before a rain delay halted play. Once play resumed, though, Roberts returned to her usual dominant self.

Her momentum carried over into the second and final round of the tournament one day later, when Roberts shot a 1-under-par 71 at University Ridge Golf Course and climbed six spots on the leaderboard. That allowed her to tie for second place with Appleton North’s A.J. Powell in the 78-golfer field for second place.

While she finished five strokes behind medalist Riley Pechinski, a junior from Stevens Point who finished with a 3-under-par 141, it was a remarkable comeback for Roberts, a Racine resident.

But the best was yet to come.

Roberts went on to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year for the third straight season and repeated as a first-team All-State player. But her crowning achievement came when the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin named Roberts as the state’s Player of the Year.

It marked the first time a Racine County player has earned the honor since Park’s Molly Redfearn in 2001.

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Roberts’ dominant year was ranked No. 6. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Roberts was notified of the news in a text message from her coach, Eric Swanson.

“He texted me the link and right away I knew,” Roberts said. “It was definitely a little bit of a surprise, but because I had a good season, I knew that I was one of the players in contention for it.

“It is an amazing accomplishment, and one that I have wanted to earn for a few years now.”

Just how dominant was Roberts? The only event she didn’t win as a junior was the state tournament.

She set the all-time county record for low nine-hole average. With an average of 36.3, she broke the record of 36.8 set in 2013 by Prairie’s Sienna Chapman. who had been the most recent county player to earn back-to-back All-State first-team honors.

Her highlights included shooting a 69 at the Janesville Parker Invitational, 72s in the Racine County Invitational and in the Southern Lakes Conference tournaments, and 71s in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional and Westosha Central Sectional.

For Swanson, that success was the result of a great deal of determination.

“There are so many great players in the state and the fact that among all of those great players she earned Player of the Year honors is incredible,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She has put in so much time over the past year to take her game to the next level, I am glad to see it pay off.”

But Roberts still has one more season of golf at Union Grove. Her heavy summer schedule, which includes the Wisconsin Women’s State Open, State Amateur and the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour suggests she could make another big jump.

“I had a really good summer golf season that pushed me into the high school season with a lot of confidence,” she said. “When I get into one of the heavier weighted tournaments such as regionals and sectionals there is a lot of pressure riding on that.

“The experience that I have gained over my summer schedule and the competition I play against has really helped my confidence this year.”

