Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 5 - St. Catherine's Hunter announces he's signing with Iowa State

Since he was a freshman for the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team, Tyrese Hunter has had that “it” factor.
He was polite, courteous and a good student. He was unselfish, willingly sacrificing his statistics for the good of the team. And he was poetry in motion on the court, from effortlessly handling a ball in traffic to swishing jumpers from all over the place.
It was evident even during that 2017-18 season that Hunter was a major college talent. He made that official last Aug. 4 — a week prior to his 17th birthday — when Hunter announced he was accepting an athletic scholarship to play for Iowa State of the powerful Big 12 Conference.
He chose Aug. 4 to make the announcement because that would have been the 49th birthday of his mother, Ida, who died Nov. 27, 2016 of kidney failure.
Of the top 10 stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Hunter’s announcement was ranked No. 5. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Hunter’s stock steadily rose during his high school career, during which the Angels have gone 71-11 to date. As a sophomore, he was first-team Division 3 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. One year later, he was first-team Associated Press All-State, which is selected by the media and encompasses all five divisions.
It was hardly a difficult decision. As a junior, Hunter averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the undefeated Angels. He scored a career-high 41 points during a crucial showdown against Whitefish Bay Dominican last season.
By the time St. Catherine’s went 25-0 in a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was evident that Hunter would have the pick of several elite college programs. And by the start of last summer, the Division I programs that offered scholarships to Hunter were Marquette, Minnesota, Texas A&M, Florida, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Georgia, Arizona State and Miami (Fla.).
Hunter made sure the recruiting process was behind him by the time he started his senior season.
“From the beginning of my process with the recruitment, everybody told me just to go with my heart, go where I’m more comfortable, where I have a relationship with the head coach,” Hunter said. “Iowa State filled in those boxes for me and my family so I feel that was the best for us.”
Since then, Hunter had led St. Catherine’s to an 8-0 record. He surpassed 1998 graduate Dominic DaPra as the program’s all-time leading scorer Dec. 21 during a nonconference game against Elkhorn. Hunter now has 1,435 points.
“I really think he’s done it the right way,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said after that game. “He’s not one of these kids who just says, ‘I’ve got to get mine and then I’ll see who else I can get involved.’ He’s a kid who says, ‘I’ll do whatever it takes to make our team better.’ “