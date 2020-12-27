Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 5 - St. Catherine's Hunter announces he's signing with Iowa State

It was hardly a difficult decision. As a junior, Hunter averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the undefeated Angels. He scored a career-high 41 points during a crucial showdown against Whitefish Bay Dominican last season.

By the time St. Catherine’s went 25-0 in a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was evident that Hunter would have the pick of several elite college programs. And by the start of last summer, the Division I programs that offered scholarships to Hunter were Marquette, Minnesota, Texas A&M, Florida, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Georgia, Arizona State and Miami (Fla.).

Hunter made sure the recruiting process was behind him by the time he started his senior season.

“From the beginning of my process with the recruitment, everybody told me just to go with my heart, go where I’m more comfortable, where I have a relationship with the head coach,” Hunter said. “Iowa State filled in those boxes for me and my family so I feel that was the best for us.”

Since then, Hunter had led St. Catherine’s to an 8-0 record. He surpassed 1998 graduate Dominic DaPra as the program’s all-time leading scorer Dec. 21 during a nonconference game against Elkhorn. Hunter now has 1,435 points.

“I really think he’s done it the right way,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said after that game. “He’s not one of these kids who just says, ‘I’ve got to get mine and then I’ll see who else I can get involved.’ He’s a kid who says, ‘I’ll do whatever it takes to make our team better.’ “

