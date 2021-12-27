Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 5 - Racine Lutheran's Christensen retires after 33 years

After 33 years, Jeff Christensen quietly walked off into the sunset.

It happened on the evening of Feb. 20, when Christensen’s Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team lost 51-33 to St. Catherine’s in a WIAA Division 3 regional championships. Because of City of Racine COVID-19 restrictions, the game was played at Shoreland Lutheran in Somers.

As Christensen had done since he took over the Crusaders in November 1988, he tried to will his team to victory. From shouting instructions to making signals to offering both encouragement and admonishment, Christensen was a man of perpetual motion as he tried to pull off a miracle.

His game plan that night was to take the mighty Angels out their their rhythm with a slow-paced offense and it worked for awhile. At halftime, Christensen had his team within 23-20 against St. Catherine’s, which would win the Division 3 state championship two weeks later.

That was Christensen for you. To the very end, he was going to try anything and not concede anything.

Christensen was strictly old school. Any player who didn’t give him an all-out effort, especially on defense, was likely going to find get yelled at before getting bench.

But most everyone who pulled on a Lutheran uniform during the last 33 years realized that Christensen was only trying to make them better basketball players. And maybe even state champions.

“He’s a great coach and he’s an even better person,” senior guard Brady Wilks said after that loss to St. Catherine’s. “I grew up watching him coach and then I got to play for him.

“A lot of people see him as a big loud guy, but that’s not really who he is. I mean, he is loud, but he cares about each and every one of his players and everyone that he knows and he’s a great guy.”

Here was the deal with Christensen, who became the 29th boys coach in Wisconsin to reach 500 victories and finished with a 525-266 record: When he had talent, and he had a great deal of that during his run, he won state championships. When the talent was a little leaner, he still put together tough, defensive-minded, competitive teams.

There were plenty of highs, such as when he won state championships in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association in four of his first 10 seasons as Lutheran’s coach.

During the Crusaders’ run to the 1998 WISAA Class B championship, they needed miracle postseason victories over Watertown Lutheran Prep, Kenosha St. Joseph and Wausau Newman to get there. Their 61-46 victory over Menasha St. Mary’s in the championship game was almost anticlimactic.

But 14 years later, Lutheran was on the other side, when Sam Dekker’s 3-pointer in the final seconds gave Sheboygan Lutheran a 67-66 victory in the WIAA Division 5 championship game.

There were highs and lows. But most anyone who played for Christensen during his 33-year run left Lutheran with something worth taking into the rest of their lives.

“While Coach’s sideline antics and tough-love mentality may look rough to a casual fan in the stands, we all absolutely loved him for it,” said Michael Wilks, a 2014 Lutheran graduate. “He was always tough on us, but was always fair. He wanted the best out of us and knew how to push us to get there.

“Tough love like this doesn’t always hit home for everyone, but he earned our respect and his lessons went a long way. Personally, it has affected my work mentality in the real world and taught me how to work hard and fight through adversity. I believe those lessons learned on the court in the Racine Lutheran gym have gone a long way towards shaping me as a person and my success in the working world.”

