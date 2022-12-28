Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 4: It's a memorable season for Racine County football

There is occasionally reason for concern regarding the longterm viability of high school football in Racine County.

Some programs try to get by with dwindling numbers and a coach’s common observation is that injuries could derail a season. That has been illustrated during the last 10 years by the downfall of Park’s program, once a traditional state power that had fallen on hard times before making a stirring comeback this season.

The Panthers’ revival set the tone for a memorable season in Racine County.

Eight of the nine county programs advanced to the WIAA playoffs and the one that didn’t — Case — took significant steps under first-year coach Anton Graham.

St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Burlington each advanced to the third round of the playoffs. And two players, Horlick linebacker Blake Fletcher and St. Catherine’s wide receiver Davion Thomas, are moving on to the Division I level this fall.

Perhaps the biggest story by a county football team was Park’s revival. A program that won WIAA Division 1 championships in 1988 and 2005 was seemingly fading away because of declining enrollment. Starting with the 2012 season, Park endured a 10-year stretch during which it lost 76 of its 87 games.

Matsen somehow reversed the Panthers’ fortunes. He led them to their first winning record during the regular season since 2009 and their first playoff victory since 2008. Park pulled off perhaps the biggest upset by a county team Oct, 7, when it stunned Southeast Conference powerhouse Oak Creek 24-21 at Pritchard Park.

“I saw the work he put in to keep them together during those difficult times,” Oak Creek coach Joel Paar said after the season. “And I saw the time he put in during the offseason. It’s really exciting to see that offseason work pay off on the field.”

Horlick coach Brian Fletcher admired what he saw from both Matsen and first-year Case coach Anton Graham.

“I know that Morris poured a ton of time and effort into that program, just like Anton has done at Case,” Fletcher said.

One of the most inspirational stories was by Racine Lutheran, which was outscored 67-7 in its first two games and then advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs. Making the Crusaders’ run all the more impressive is that senior quarterback and defensive back Eric Ibarra was seemingly lost for the season with a broken collarbone, but then returned for the stretch run.

Out in Burlington, the Demons advanced to the third round of the Division 2 playoffs after overcoming some adversity of their own. Because an artificial surface was being installed at its Don Dalton Stadium, the Demons were forced to play their first five games on the road.

But on the evening of Sept. 30, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS color analyst Tony Romo returned to his alma matter for the dedication of the field, which was named in his honor. And the Demons recovered from a 1-3 start to make their playoff run,

Senior-dominated St. Catherine’s lived up to its promise, winning its first seven games and advancing to the third round of the Division 4 playoffs. After the season, Thomas announced he was accepting a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin.

Union Grove, which advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs in 2021, lost its first five games this season. But behind the leadership of senior two-way lineman Noah Moris, the Broncos somehow went on to qualify for the playoffs.

The biggest standout last season was Blake Fletcher, who became just the third two-time All-Racine County Player of the Year. Fletcher, who missed most most of his junior season with a broken bone tibia, was the first to be named the county’s Player of the Year in non-consecutive seasons.

Afterward, Fletcher announced he will play for Air Force after also considering a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin.