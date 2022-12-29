Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Hunter, McGee shine at the next level

It’s purely subjective, of course, to make the claim that Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee comprised the greatest backcourt in the history of Racine County boys basketball.

This much can be said, though: There’s plenty to support that assertion.

After leading St. Catherine’s to a three-year run of 74-5, a 43-game winning streak and the WIAA Division 4 championship in 2021 (the Angels were likely deprived of another title by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020), Hunter and McGee have taken their talents to nationally-ranked Division I programs.

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the continued success of Hunter and McGee was ranked No. 3. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

While at St. Catherine’s, Hunter was the flashy lightning-quick shooting guard who was the focal point of the Angels’ memorable run. McGee was more of the intangible workhorse who played strong defense and had an outstanding assist-to-turnover ratio.

There was a stark contrast between the two in terms of style. But when the Associated Press released its All-State team after the 2020-21 season, Hunter and McGee were among the five first-team players.

Hunter moved on to Iowa State, where he became an immediate starter on a team that improved from 2-22 to 22-13. He was on the floor last March 20, when the Cyclones defeated All-American Johnny Davis and Wisconsin 54-49 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

But Hunter entered the transfer portal after the season and eventually landed at Texas, which is 11-1 and ranked sixth in the nation by the Associated Press. Hunter has started every game and is averaging 11.3 points (second on the Longhorns), 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

McGee moved on to UW-Green Bay and started 21 of 30 games. He ranked second on the Phoenix in scoring with an average of 11.6 points per game and was seemingly set as a central figure in coach Will Ryan’s rebuilding program.

But after the season, McGee announced that he also was transferring. McGee’s destination was Wisconsin, where he had forged a bond with another St. Catherine’s graduate — assistant coach Sharif Chambliss.

McGee accepted that he would have a much more difficult time earning minutes at the Big Ten Conference level and, so far, that’s been the case. He has appeared in eight of the Badgers’ 11 games and is averaging six minutes per game (compared with 29 at Green Bay). He has only scored five points so far this season.

But McGee believes his time is going to come. In an interview with Mike Lucas, a senior writer for UWBadgers.com in early December, McGee said, “I wanted to be in a program where I could play at a higher level and just compete and I feel like I made the right move. I’m pretty patient. The way my mind works, I know everybody has their moment, everybody has their time. So maybe it’s not my time yet. If that’s the case, so be it. I’m still going to support my guys … I know my time will come.”

Meanwhile, Hunter and McGee continue their bond from 1,200 miles away. They are unified all the more by the fact they both wear No. 4.

McGee switched to that number from No. 2 at Green Bay and No. 3 at Catherine’s. Hunter wore No. 11 at St, Catherine’s and during his only season at Iowa State, but that number is retired at Texas in honor of T.J. Ford, a former Milwaukee Buck.

“They have talent,” former St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said in March 2021. “They have natural ability. They have a work ethic. They’re athletic, they’re tough, but behind the scenes, they are genuinely fantastic human beings.”