Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 3 - Racine Lutheran's Strande makes history

Then the records started happening. On the evening of Jan. 31, Strande surpassed 1987 Horlick graduate Sonja Henning as the county’s all-time leading scorer with a typically spectacular performance. She scored 44 points in a 79-40 victory over Shoreland Lutheran in Somers.

But to be clear, Strande wasn’t just a shooter.

“She was a scorer,” St. Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “She found different ways to score. And I thought she made people on Lutheran better, which is what you want to see in a player such as her.”

Union Grove’s Rob Domagalski, the dean of county coaches, felt it was all but futile to even draw up defenses for Strande.

“She had the ability to take over and, no matter what you did, you couldn’t stop her from at least getting an open look,” he said. “I actually thought we played well and she scored over 30 points against us.”

Before Strande, no member of the Lutheran girls program had made one of the first four teams of the Associated Press All-State girls team. Strande earned first-team honors as a junior and a senior. She was also the All-Racine County Player of the Year each of those two seasons.