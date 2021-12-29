Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 3 - High school football returns in spring

It was a scenario unprecedented in the history of high school football in Racine County.

As players from Case, Horlick and Park reported to practice for the first time, it was not under a hot August sun. It was during the last days of winter, when cold rain fell, dark clouds hovered and a sharp wind blew.

It was yet another complication caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, bats and balls came out of storage during this time of the year. To see kids running football drills under the watchful eyes of their coaches almost seemed surreal.

But even if snow banks after a long winter lined their practice fields, the kids from Case, Horlick and Park didn’t care. They just wanted to play football.

They weren’t able to during the traditional fall season because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic and because their schools were closed. When they were notified that there would be a spring season offered by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, there was elation across the board.

Of the top 10 stories in 2021 as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the three Racine public school football programs returning with a spring schedule was ranked No. 3. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

“My dad (Brian), obviously he’s the coach, came and told me there’s going to be a season and I was just ecstatic,” said sophomore quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher. “I was just basically jumping for joy. I’m just excited to be out here.”

Still, there were issues. Many kids elected not to play because of concerns about the pandemic. There was also the matter of having no offseason conditioning and weight training because schools were closed.

Brian Fletcher, for instance, had no physical contact with his players from March 12, 2020 until last March 1.

“Obviously, the biggest aspect for us this year was was to provide an opportunity for the kids to get back to some degree of normality,” he said. “I think the kids that felt comfortable doing it are here and the kids who weren’t comfortable coming out, we totally respect that.

“We just want to get kids moving again and have some type of structure. To be able to work together and see each other, you can just feel the energy. These kids have just been waiting to do something and it it’s exciting to see the smiles on their faces.”

Because of the restrictions in place, the new Pritchard Park and the newly-renovated Horlick Field were still off limits. So when the season opened March 26, Horlick and Park played at Kenosha Bradford’s stadium.

Considering the circumstances, the rewards were downsized. There was no state championship to chase last spring, but Horlick did win the Woodland Red Conference, where it was placed with Case and Park during the spring season.

There was other drama that helped push the weight of the pandemic to the wayside.

Blake Fletcher went on to earn first-team Associated Press All-State honors as a sophomore linebacker. He also became the first sophomore to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in football since the team originated in 1977.

Case also was an intriguing story. The Eagles had not enjoyed a winning season since 1993, when they went 5-4. But after opening their spring season with three straight losses — they were outscored 138-24 — the Eagles rallied for four straight victories to finish 4-3.

Running back Kobe Brown and offensive tackle Austin Carrillo, both of Case, both joined Fletcher on the All-State team by earning honorable mention.

What’s more, both Pritchard Park and Horlick Field in its updated form were unveiled by the end of the season.

Pritchard Park opened April 9 when Park defeated Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic 34-7. The official dedication came two weeks later, when Case defeated Park 30-26.

The new Horlick Field opened May 7, when Horlick defeated Park 48-6.

