Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 2 - Former Burlington wrestler Josh Bird killed in accident

During the final hour of his life on the afternoon of last May 22, Josh Bird engaged in a playful foot race with a construction co-worker at Okauchee Lake in Waukesha.
Memorial Day weekend loomed at Bird was preparing to ride home on his motorcycle to Burlington, where his girlfriend and new home awaited.
Bird, a state champion wrestler for Burlington High School in 2013 and 2015, never made it home. He was killed at the age of 23 in the Town of Mukwonago when he collided with a car that had turned west in front of him as Bird traveled southbound on Highway 38.
Of the top 10 stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Bird’s death was ranked No. 2. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
It was hardly the first time Racine County athletes were involved in tragedy. That list includes Mike Kramer, who won a state wrestling championship for Burlington in 1994 and was killed in a motorcycle accident six years later.
Bird’s death hit hard a Burlington community which has long been respected state wide for its wrestling excellence.
And Bird was one of the greatest.
“It was his intensity,” said Max Fisher, an undefeated state champion for Waterford in 2015, who was a friend of Bird. “He had a fire in his soul non-stop. He could make any big move at any time and he wasn’t scared to do anything out there.”
Bird was an instant sensation at Burlington as a freshman in 2013 when he won the WIAA Division 1 championship. He repeated as a junior and might have made it three out of four in high school had a knee injury not wiped out the last few weeks of his senior season.
Reflecting on his second state championship in 2015, Bird singled out mental toughness as a key component to his success.
“I knew I was going to win it from the time I stepped on the mat (for his first match at the 2015 state tournament),” he said. “I believe wrestling is just as much mental as it is physical. Thinking positive is truly key.”
Sadly, Bird was preparing to share that wisdom as a mentor to young wrestlers. Following an abbreviated college career at Chadron State in Nebraska — Burlington coach Jade Gribble speculated his former standout might have been burned out on the sport — Bird returned to the Burlington community to work and coach.
He might have connected with countless youth wrestlers during the next several years. But such a promising new career was cut short in a flash on the afternoon of May 22.
“The wrestling community was so tight,” former Burlington wrestling standout Ben Hornickle said. “With the amount of knowledge he had, he was going to change a lot of lives. He knew too much to not. It was just unbelievable how much that guy knew and how talented he was.
“He was going to change a lot of kids’ lives. He was going to create a lot of good wrestlers, a lot of good people. And to lose a guy like that, it makes no sense. Now we have to do it for him, I guess.
“The only way to honor him is to do what he would be doing and just keep moving forward.”