Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 2 - Former Burlington wrestler Josh Bird killed in accident

Bird was an instant sensation at Burlington as a freshman in 2013 when he won the WIAA Division 1 championship. He repeated as a junior and might have made it three out of four in high school had a knee injury not wiped out the last few weeks of his senior season.

Reflecting on his second state championship in 2015, Bird singled out mental toughness as a key component to his success.

“I knew I was going to win it from the time I stepped on the mat (for his first match at the 2015 state tournament),” he said. “I believe wrestling is just as much mental as it is physical. Thinking positive is truly key.”

Sadly, Bird was preparing to share that wisdom as a mentor to young wrestlers. Following an abbreviated college career at Chadron State in Nebraska — Burlington coach Jade Gribble speculated his former standout might have been burned out on the sport — Bird returned to the Burlington community to work and coach.

He might have connected with countless youth wrestlers during the next several years. But such a promising new career was cut short in a flash on the afternoon of May 22.