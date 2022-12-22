Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 10: The Racine Unified School District opens natatorium

Situated on the southwest corner of the Case High School campus in Mount Pleasant is a glistening palace for swimmers. It’s a mighty structure that was christened the Racine Unified Aquatic Center in December 2021 and it represents a sense of renewal for a community that needed just that.

More than a year after its grand opening, it ranks as one of the finest high school swimming structures in Wisconsin.

Of the top 10 stories as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, this natatorium, which was designed to serve all three Racine public schools, was ranked No. 10. Stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Flash back to the late summer of 2018, when it became known that the then 52-year-old Case High School natatorium was being closed because of what was determined to be unsafe conditions with the structure. What ensued was a great deal of frustration, as members of the Case girls swim team had be transported to Horlick or Park for practices and meets.

Some team members decided to quit because of this unsettled situation. As longtime coach Case coach Frank Michalowski noted in August 2018, “If Horlick has a meet in their pool and Park has a meet in their pool, we can’t practice at either one. That leaves us to look for another facility.”

The 52,840-square foot RUSD Aquatic Center, which seats 800 spectators, ended up being a spectacular solution.

Rather than opt for costly repairs to the existing facilities, it was decided that a state-of-the-art structure would be constructed for all three Racine public schools to share. The programs at Case, Horlick and Park, which had been dealing with dwindling numbers in recent years, merged into a co-op starting with this school year.

To fund the project, RUSD increased its Community Service Fund taxing levy from $5 million to $10 million in 2019. Construction started in the summer of 2020 and by October 2021, water flowed into the pool for the first time.

An invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $24 million facility was held on Dec. 8, 2021 and there was a sense of joy as a new era arrived.

Swimmers from all three teams made a ceremonial first jump into the water after the ribbon was cut. There were wide smiles on their faces as they joyously splashed in the water during the ceremony.

And then came Jan. 29, when the Racine Invitational was held. It was the first official high school event held at the venue and Case took control. Behind eventual state qualifiers Azaan McCray and Hugo Arteaga, the Eagles won the meet with 375 points.

Years of frustration and given way to pride. Alice Stratman, a swimmer at Horlick, was just one who welcomed this new era for high school swimmers in Racine.

“The fact that everyone put in so much effort and work to give us a pool that we like, to give us a nice big pool that will make us comfortable is amazing and just thank you to everybody,” she said.