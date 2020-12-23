Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 10 - County golfers a hit at state tournaments

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to change our way of life last summer, it didn’t appear too likely that the golf clubs owned by Norah Roberts and Sophia Lawler would be taken out of their respective bags for competition starting in August.
When the two friends from Caledonia were given a chance to compete, though, they made the most of it. Both placed third in their respective divisions at the WIAA State Tournament in October. In Lawler’s case, she was the focal point of a stunning second-place team finish by Prairie.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the performances by Roberts, Lawler and entire Prairie girls golf team at the state tournament were ranked No. 10. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Roberts, a Union Grove sophomore, set an especially high bar for herself in 2019, when she became the first freshman to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in girls golf. She more than lived up to the pressure as a sophomore, setting several program records.
She was competing a peak efficiency at the two-day Division 1 state tournament, which concluded Oct. 13 at Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler. After finishing in a 20th-place tie at the state tournament as a freshman, Roberts tied for third with Westosha Central freshman Kylie Walker with a two-day total of 121 (the first round was shortened to nine holes because of inclement weather).
Roberts and Walker finished two strokes behind co-medalists Jessica Guiser of Hartland Arrowhead and Elise Hoven of Cedarburg. Had Roberts not suffered a quadruple bogey on the par-3 No. 17 hole, she could have been medalist.
After the season, Roberts was the unanimous choice as the county’s golfer of the year once again.
Meanwhile, Lawler was also having a day to remember at at Meadow Valley Course — as were her teammates. Just two years after Prairie was trying to make it through its season with just three team members, the Hawks finished second in the Division 2 Tournament with a two-day score of 579.
Lawler, playing in her first state tournament, led the way by finishing in a tie for third place with Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s Ashley Stanislawski with a two-day total of 128. They finished three strokes off the pace of Division 2 medalist Lauren Haen of Appleton Xavier.
Also contributing to Prairie’s runner-up finish were Emily Eitel, who tied for 16th with a 148, Kadyn Peery (19th-place tie with a 148), Madeline Maraccini (22nd with a 154) and Sarah Fosbinder (36th with a 171).
All in all, it was quite a way for Roberts and Lawler to end a season that might not have happened.
“Sophia and I grew up together and I’m proud that she was able to take third and glad that I was able to take third,” Roberts said. “Overall, it was just a tough two days and for both of us to play some good golf was nice.”