Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 10 - County golfers a hit at state tournaments

Roberts and Walker finished two strokes behind co-medalists Jessica Guiser of Hartland Arrowhead and Elise Hoven of Cedarburg. Had Roberts not suffered a quadruple bogey on the par-3 No. 17 hole, she could have been medalist.

After the season, Roberts was the unanimous choice as the county’s golfer of the year once again.

Meanwhile, Lawler was also having a day to remember at at Meadow Valley Course — as were her teammates. Just two years after Prairie was trying to make it through its season with just three team members, the Hawks finished second in the Division 2 Tournament with a two-day score of 579.

Lawler, playing in her first state tournament, led the way by finishing in a tie for third place with Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s Ashley Stanislawski with a two-day total of 128. They finished three strokes off the pace of Division 2 medalist Lauren Haen of Appleton Xavier.

Also contributing to Prairie’s runner-up finish were Emily Eitel, who tied for 16th with a 148, Kadyn Peery (19th-place tie with a 148), Madeline Maraccini (22nd with a 154) and Sarah Fosbinder (36th with a 171).

All in all, it was quite a way for Roberts and Lawler to end a season that might not have happened.

“Sophia and I grew up together and I’m proud that she was able to take third and glad that I was able to take third,” Roberts said. “Overall, it was just a tough two days and for both of us to play some good golf was nice.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0