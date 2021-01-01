Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 1 - COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on high school sports

On the evening of March 12, members of the undefeated St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team were on the verge of something extraordinary.

The Angels had just defeated Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military 67-53 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Waukesha South.

With one more victory, they would earn the program’s first state tournament berth since 2011. With three more victories, they would join the St. Catherine’s teams of 1968-69, 1970-71 and 2005-06 and the Racine Lutheran’s team from 1990-91 as the only Racine County boys programs to achieve undefeated state championship seasons.

But just hours after the victory, stunning news broke. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys and girls basketball seasons were being ended immediately. That decision also impacted the Case boys, who were one victory away from their first state tournament appearance since 2005.

It went from bad to worse. The pandemic went on to wipe out all high school spring sports activities in Racine County for the first time.

Of the top 10 stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the impact on high school sports by the pandemic was ranked No. 1. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.