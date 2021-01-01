Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 1 - COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on high school sports

On the evening of March 12, members of the undefeated St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team were on the verge of something extraordinary.
The Angels had just defeated Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military 67-53 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Waukesha South.
With one more victory, they would earn the program’s first state tournament berth since 2011. With three more victories, they would join the St. Catherine’s teams of 1968-69, 1970-71 and 2005-06 and the Racine Lutheran’s team from 1990-91 as the only Racine County boys programs to achieve undefeated state championship seasons.
But just hours after the victory, stunning news broke. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys and girls basketball seasons were being ended immediately. That decision also impacted the Case boys, who were one victory away from their first state tournament appearance since 2005.
It went from bad to worse. The pandemic went on to wipe out all high school spring sports activities in Racine County for the first time.
Of the top 10 stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the impact on high school sports by the pandemic was ranked No. 1. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
The most high-profile team impacted by the decision was the St. Catherine’s boys. A starting five of Tyrese Hunter, Kamari McGee, Elijah Lambert, Elijah Sabala and Jameer Barker won by an average margin of 32 points and it appeared to be a mere formality that the program would win its 15th state championship.
“I can’t see any team beating them,” St. John’s coach Duane Mlachnik said shortly after his team lost to St. Catherine’s. “They’re so well-rounded, they’re well-coached, they’re tough to guard at all five positions and they have two or three guys coming off the bench who can contribute.
“They make it very, very, very difficult to defend.”
And when it was over, stunned players had nothing to do but wonder what might have been.
“It was tough to come home and see that the tournament was canceled because, from day one, we had just been working so hard to reach this goal,” Sabala said. “To get so close and to just see it end like that leaves us with a big sour taste in our mouths. We’re thinking, ‘What if?’ and ‘What could have been?’ “
That was also the mentality for any high school athlete in the county who played a spring sport.
Take Case high jumper Jay Jay Rankins-James. He didn’t pursue track until his junior season in 2019, went on to win the WIAA Division 1 state championship in that event and earned a scholarship to Grand Valley State in Michigan.
Take the Union Grove girls soccer team. The Broncos returned several starters from a team that went 18-2-1 in 2019 under longtime coach Sean Jung and might have earned the program’s first state tournament berth.
“All I can think about is how I might not be able to play with my friends and coach Jung ever again ... it breaks my heart,” senior senior center-midfielder Megan Barber said last April when it appeared the Broncos still might be able to salvage part of their season.
It never happened. High school spring sports in this county was left in the dust by a deadly virus that continues to make daily news around the world.