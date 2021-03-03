Three county caddies earn Chick Evans scholarships

Three high school seniors from Racine County have been awarded a prestigious Western Golf Association Chick Evans Scholarship, a full four-year housing and tuition scholarship.

The three are Riley Gall of Racine (Racine Lutheran H.S.), Brock Luedtke of Union Grove (Union Grove H.S.), who both caddy at Racine Country Club, and Kyrie Patterson of Mount Pleasant (Shoreland Lutheran H.S.), who caddies at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

Most of Wisconsin’s Evans Scholars will attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison. The scholarship is valued at approximately $120,000 over four years. The Evans Scholarship is a privately funded program that began in 1930. There are more than 1,000 caddies enrolled at 19 universities across the nation.

The three are part of 21 students from Wisconsin who have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, according to a press release from the WGA. Each caddie has a unique story, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character, the release said.

“Each of these deserving young students epitomizes what our Program has been about since its creation in 1930,” WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy said in the release. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

Journal Times sports staff

