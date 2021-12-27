This Racine County teen was on track to be a football standout. Then he got a tumor. So he became a basketball star

Usually by 6:30 in the morning on school days, Tyson Skalecki can be found in his school’s gymnasium, cranking up 250 shots at least before he heads off to class.

Long after darkness has descended on any given night, Skalecki is in his family’s driveway, “probably making my neighbors crazy with late-evening ball bouncing,” he said.

What Skalecki has developed into is a basketball prospect who is no longer flying under the radar. The 6-foot-6 senior forward for the Union Grove High School boys basketball team has been one of the biggest stories of the season in Racine County.

Going into Monday night’s game against Kenosha Indian Trail in the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College, Skalecki was averaging 22.9 points and 7.0 rebounds. He already has two games in which he scored 30 points.

His Broncos have fed off his success by starting out with a 6-3 record, which is just one victory short of matching their total of seven last season.

What’s it like to devise strategy against Skalecki? Just ask Waterford coach Nick Roeglin, who saw Skalecki go 9 for 12 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, against his team Dec. 14. With Skalecki scoring 24 points, Union Grove rolled to a 65-40 Southern Lakes Conference victory.

“He’s just tough,” Roeglin said. “He’s got the skills of a guard, the length of a post and I think the most impressive thing is he just knows how to play. He sees the floor incredibly well, he uses his body, he doesn’t take unnecessary cuts and he doesn’t try to force it.

“He lets the game come to him and that’s what makes it so hard to defend him. He doesn’t mess up.”

In short, Skalecki has developed into the consummate basketball player after not even favoring that sport is his younger years. His sport of choice was football and he might have been a member of Union Grove’s 11-2 team that advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs in November.

Fate had other plans.

“Basically, I had played football since I was real young, with my dad as coach, and we had a powerhouse team of kids who were on the winning Union Grove team from this year,” Skalecki said. “It was a big part of my youth and I developed long-term friendships with those guys. I believe I would have continued playing football with that group and I sure am proud of their success this year. It would have been amazing to be a part of that.

“Unfortunately, life throws a curve ball at you sometimes and changes your course. I found out when I was about 12 that I had a bone tumor in my neck area near my spine. Once I had the surgery to remove the tumor, it was decided by my parents and doctors that it was no longer safe to continue to play football. It was hard to leave the team after all the years spent playing together and all the time my dad had put into coaching, but I had to find something else to do instead.”

Skalecki switched to basketball and baseball and gave a try to soccer. It was basketball that seemed to come most naturally to him. And when he started growing physically in the seventh and eighth grades, a future in basketball started to crystalize for him.

But, once again, fate intervened,

“I loved the game and was really developing into a good basketball player, but toward the end of my eighth-grade year (in 2018), I broke my arm during a basketball game,” he said. “I was devastated to have my season cut short.”

In retrospect, Skalecki sees that injury as a blessing in disguise.

“During my recovery period, when I had to sit on the sidelines, I really grew to appreciate the game even more and it fueled me to get back on that court better than ever,” he said. “It taught me to never take for granted my ability to play and play each game as if it were my last.”

His statistics support that mindset. After averaging 3.6 points off the bench as a sophomore, Skalecki increased that to 15.0 as a junior and 22.9 this season.

While Union Grove lost to Prairie 61-59 Dec. 23, Skalecki scored 24 points, 11 of which came down the stretch when the Broncos mounted a furious rally. What impressed Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff more than anything that night is that Skalecki was producing against players that ranged from the 6-7 Ashe Oglesby to the 5-11 Asanjai Hunter.

“I know Carthage College’s coach pretty well and he was here to watch,” said Atanasoff, referring to Steve Djurickovic. “I know most of the state schools want him. There’s not a ton of 6-6 shooters in this area, necessarily and, man, it’s pure!

“His ability to shoot quickly and contested, whether it’s against a big guy like Ashe guarding him or a small, little quick guy like Asanjai, he’s impressive. And I think his best years are ahead of him.”

Skalecki has the drive to make sure that happens, although he concedes that it’s getting more difficult for him. As he continues to produce, Skalecki is becoming more of the focus for opposing teams.

That was especially the case on Dec. 11, when Skalecki was held to a season-low 10 points and no 3-pointers in a 62-55 nonconference loss on the road to Oregon.

“Definitely, I’ve noticed the other teams are keying on me in their defense,” he said. “I’ve had to work through a bit more of being double teamed and face guarded this year. The game against Oregon had extra coverage focused on me right away. I expected this from the start of the season, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

This could mean more success at Union Grove on the heels of the breakthrough football season at the school. With teammates that include Owen Nowak, Jackson Barber, Adam Ross and Charlie Rampulla, the Broncos appear to have an intriguing upside.

“This year has been a big year for athletics at Union Grove,” Skalecki said. “We have a lot of talented and athletic kids right now. It was very exciting for the football team’s success and we had a huge fan base in the stands cheering them on.

“I think the students and the community were really excited to be able to attend the games again this year and that energy helps the momentum of the games. I am thrilled to have fans in the stands again after last year with the COVID restrictions. “When the crowd gets hyped, it gets the team hyped.”

Skalecki could be playing for much bigger crowds at some college next season. And he could be among those making him cheer.

“I think once he gets to college and puts a year into the weight-training program, I think he’s going to to put on 10 or 15 pounds of muscle and just be a beast in college, wherever he decides to go,” Atanasoff said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0