Hayden Halter did what he does best on Saturday — find the exact right moment to make the exact right move.
The Waterford High School sophomore wrestler used a lightning-quick counter to take control of the WIAA Division 1 120-pound championship match against Pulaski’s Cole Gille and win his second straight state title at the Kohl Center in Madison.
He was the only Racine County wrestler to strike gold at this year’s state tournament. In all, eight county wrestlers earned medals on Saturday.
Halter, ranked No. 1 at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, also became the eighth Racine County wrestler to win at least two state titles, and the first to win two consecutive championships since Waterford’s Pedro Perez turned the double in 1996 and 1997.
Halter won the Division 1 106-pound title last season while wrestling for Burlington.
On Saturday, Halter (41-6) was his usual dominating self. He scored a takedown near the end of the first period after scrambling out of a precarious position and launching a quick counterattack.
“Scrambling is an important skill and I was able to scramble early on and get a takedown,” Halter said. “I’ve never seen (Gille) wrestle before, but I go into every match with the same strategy: keep moving and look for the right opportunity to strike.”
The takedown and near fall points gave Halter a 5-0 lead. He increased that to 8-0 at the end of the second period following an escape and another takedown.
Gille (36-6) scored three points in the final period to make the score 8-3.
“He really got after it this whole tournament,” said Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick. “Repeating is hard enough to do, and Hayden came into this with great confidence and executed.”
Halter’s win marks the second individual champion in a row for Waterford. Jared Krattiger won the 182-pound championship in 2018.
“It feels good; all the hard work paid off,” Halter said. “I got what I wanted and I was able to stay focused throughout this whole process, thanks to my coaches and my family.”
Halter heard his fair share of boos from those in attendance, but he said there were more cheers than anything.
“The whole booing thing gets me fired up and more motivated to perform out there,” Halter said. “Everyone in entitled to their opinion, but there’s no reason to boo me.”
Some might disagree. Halter was suspended from competing by the WIAA following the Southern Lakes Conference meet on Feb. 2, which meant he couldn’t wrestle in regionals, sectionals or the state tournament.
Halter received two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the 120-pound championship match against Union Grove sophomore Cade Willis, ranked No. 6 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online at the time.
Halter was up 7-1 in the third period with 20 seconds left. The two wrestlers stayed interlocked until the buzzer sounded. The referee gave Willis a point for an escape, which made the final score 7-2, and Halter questioned the official’s decision.
“It didn’t make any sense to me,” Halter said on Feb. 4. “To have an escape, you have to be totally separated from your opponent and we were together in those final 20 seconds. I said to the ref, ‘What was that?’ and he gave me an unsportsmanlike conduct call.”
After that call was issued, Halter shook hands with Willis and then flexed his muscles. The referee then assessed a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The WIAA doubled down saying that Halter could not appeal the suspension.
But Halter’s family went to court to fight the WIAA’s decision.
A Racine County Circuit Court judge agreed with the Halters, allowing Hayden to compete at regionals and sectionals, where he won the championships at both meets.
The WIAA continues to consider appealing the court’s ruling. On Friday, WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki maintained the organization was concentrating on the tournament, and not Halter.
“I hope they drop it at this point,” Fitzpatrick said. “He earned every win he got throughout regionals, sectionals and state and there’s no sense in stripping him of a title.”
Halter’s mother, Brynn, is hopeful the WIAA will consider changing its rules in the future.
“We hope the WIAA does the right thing and fixes the consistency within their rules and guidelines and leaves no gray areas,” she via a Facebook message Saturday night. “For Hayden to power through this shows how strong of a kid he is; not just physically, but emotionally he was focused and more determined than ever.”
Also for Waterford, Alex Guardiola, the No. 3 ranked wrestler at 152 pounds, placed fourth on Saturday. Guardiola defeated Marshfield’s Nolan Hertel 12-6 in his first consolation match, but was pinned in the third-place match by Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz in 2:13. Guardiola capped off his final year at Waterford with a 43-4 record.
Burlington had a county-high four medalists, which included Jaden Bird at 113 pounds, Zach Weiler at 132, Cody Welker at 145, and Jake Skrundz at 160.
Bird had to battle his way back after losing Thursday in the quarterfinals to Ashwaubenon’s Cody Minor, the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 113 pounds. The sophomore won all four of his matches in the consolation bracket, three by decision and one by pin, to finish third.
Weiler, Welker and Skrundz were all guaranteed to medal after Thursday’s action because they each made the semifinals at their respective weight class.
Weiler lost his first match in the consolation bracket, but won the fifth place match. Welker won his first match and lost the third-place match to take fourth, while Skrundz won both of his matches in the consolation bracket to finish third.
“We had four state placewinners and I think that’s the most we ever had in Burlington’s history,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “That’s definitely a positive. I know the kids probably feel that they could have done a little bit more, but I was really happy with their performances.
“Jake Skrundz had a big win for third and I think that was an ultimate tiebreaker. He just stayed real composed. And Jaden stayed real consistent, which was tough to do in his case because he wrestled all the way back to take third.”
Burlington returns to Madison Friday to compete in the Team State Tournament. The sixth-seeded Demons open against Marshfield in the University of Wisconsin Field House.
“It’s the seed that I wanted,” Gribble said.
Union Grove freshman Cooper Willis, wrestling at 106 pounds, was the Broncos’ lone medalist.
Willis (47-4) won his first match 4-3 in the consolation bracket against Oshkosh West’s Alex Hunter (42-3), but lost the third-place match 5-0 against Stevens Point’s Justin Groshek (45-1).
“He looked really good out there,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “It’s tough coming back after losing a match in the semifinals, especially with Cooper being a freshman, but he did great.”
In Division 3, Catholic Central freshman Henry Amborn took home a third-place medal at 120 pounds.
Amborn (10-3) defeated Kenosha Christian Life’s Javis Pinter (50-5) 7-4, then beat Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Cael Erickson (43-5) 7-1 to win third place.
“He wrestled very well,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “You could see that he was ready and focused today. He went out there and dominated. The sky is the limit for Henry with him being only a freshman.”
