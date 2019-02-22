Hayden Halter is one win away from repeating as a state champion.
The Waterford High School sophomore is the only Racine County wrestler with a chance to win a gold medal following Friday’s results at the WIAA state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Halter, ranked No. 1 at 120 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, pinned Arrowhead’s Mitchell Mesenbrink in 1:42 in Friday night’s semifinal match.
Halter (40-6) took Mesenbrink (43-4) to the ground in the first 19 seconds of the match and dominated on the ground.
“Hayden is a gamer,” said Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick. “I can’t say enough good things about him. When the lights shined bright, he shined brighter and I’m looking forward to seeing him wrestle for a championship tomorrow.”
Halter will wrestle Pulaski’s Cole Gille (36-5) on Saturday nihjy in the championship match. Gille is ranked No. 5 at 120.
A second straight state title would likely give Halter some satisfaction, after dealing with a tumultuous few weeks before the state tournament. Halter was suspended from competing by the WIAA following the Southern Lakes Conference meet, but Halter’s family went to court to fight the suspension.
A Racine County Circuit Court judge agreed with the Halters, allowing Hayden to compete at regionals and sectionals, where he won the championships at both matches.
The WIAA has considered appealing the court’s ruling. On Friday, WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki maintained the organization was concentrating on the tournament, and not Halter.
“Our focus in on the WIAA state championships and the 560 wrestlers competing,” Labecki said in an email. “Get back to me on Monday.”
Waterford’s other semifinalist, Alex Guardiola (42-3), ranked No. 3 at 152, lost by pin in 4:55 against River Falls’ Nathan Fuller (37-1). Guardiola led for nearly the entire match, his biggest lead being 10-2, but was pinned in the final period following a Fuller takedown with 1:07 remaining.
“Alex cramped up a little bit in the second round, but I don’t think that affected him too much,” Fitzpatrick said. “He got hit with a good move there at the end of the match. Tomorrow will show how resilient he is and my hope is that he can come away with a third-place medal.”
Guardiola will wrestle Marshfield’s Nolan Hertel (43-3) in the consolation bracket Saturday with an opportunity to finish, at best, third place.
The Wolverines had four other wrestlers in the consolation bracket: Lucas Johnson at 106, Joshua Cherba at 126, Zach Kaminski at 170 and Boyd Biggs at 220. All four lost on Friday, ending their seasons.
For Burlington, 132-pounder Zach Weiler and 160-pounder Jake Skrundz were in their respective matches until the end, but lost on last-second takedowns.
Weiler (43-4) led 10-9 against Antigo’s Benjamin Stimac (41-10) with 15 seconds remaining in the final period. Stimac countered Weiler with a takedown to win 11-10.
Skrundz (18-4) had a 2-1 lead over Sauk Prairie’s Bryant Schaaf (44-5) and, with 16 seconds left in the match, Schaaf executed a takedown to win 3-2.
Meanwhile, 145-pound semifinalist Cody Welker (33-5) lost by pin in 3:29.
Weiler, Welker and Skrundz will each have an opportunity to wrestleback in the consolation bracket Saturday.
Also for Burlington, sophomore Jaden Bird (42-4) won both of his matches in the consolation bracket Friday and remains in contention for third place at 113 pounds. Bird defeated Pewaukee’s Rece Czerniejewski (30-21) by pin in 2:05 and won by decision over Janesville Craig’s Juan Armas (29-17).
Union Grove 106-pounder Cooper Willis (46-3), got pinned by Kaukauna’s Jaden Verhagen (43-9) in 2:33. Willis’ brother Cade (34-4), wrestling at 120 pounds, won one match in the consolation bracket but lost the other and was eliminated.
All four of Park’s qualifiers were eliminated Friday, but coach Jon Burdick was encouraged by how competitive each was.
“The coaching staff told the boys once we got up here that we can be competitive with other top guys in the state,” Burdick said. “We told them to go out and wrestle hard and I was happy with the effort. The results just didn’t fall our direction.”
Angel Rodriguez (33-11) led 2-1 after the first period of the 106-pound consolation round against Cody Goebel (45-11) and was only down 4-2 going into the period before he lost 8-3.
“He got into a scramble position — he was on the bottom — and he didn’t recognize what position he was in,” Burdick said. “And he just got taken to his back.”
Joseph Mendoza (38-7) pinned Sam Lorenz of Waunakee in 2:46 at 120 pounds. In the second consolation round, he had a 2-1 lead over Jake Stritesky (42-2) of Lake Geneva Badger, ranked second at 120 pounds, but Mendoza went on to get pinned in 3:43.
“He got into another scramble position and the kid ended up locking him to a cradle and pinned him,” Burdick said.
Dashawn Bolton (34-13) led 5-1 at the end of the second period against Adam Polczynski (31-17) of Hartland Arrowhead at 152 pounds. But on the strength of two takedowns, Polczynzski went on to win 10-5.
Jarrel Campbell (28-10) was another wrestler who was close for Park. Tied 2-2 with Jacob Mandella of Brookfield East going into the third period at 195 pounds, Campbell went on to lose 4-3.
“The kid (Mandella) capitalized on a mistake and got a takedown,” Burdick said. “We got an escape to make it 4-3, but there were only 20 seconds left and we weren’t able to get anything going.”
Horlick’s lone qualifier Nick Cihler (38-11), wrestling at 145, lost his first match in the consolation bracket against Pius XI’s Nate Kane (40-7), 10-3 and was eliminated.
“Nick wrestled tough and had the guy on his back at one point,” Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said. “He’s been a great leader and he was instrumental in helping our program grow.”
In Division 3, Catholic Central’s Henry Amborn (8-3), wrestling at 120 pounds, lost his first match 5-3 to Stratford’s Manny Drexler (44-4), but bounced back with a major decision victory (10-0) in the consolation bracket against Fennimore’s Mason Lull (35-14).
“I think he was a little nervous with this being his first time at state,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “But he really wrestled well in that second match and I think he has a good chance to medal if he keeps wrestling his style.”
