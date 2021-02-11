State wrestling: Union Grove's Willis brothers take another shot at medals

"I think it's just his confidence and belief," Weis said when asked about Moore's improvement. "He's always been a very technical wrestler, but he just didn't believe in the the moves and the things that he knows. And now it's completely different."

While Halter goes for his third state championship, two of his teammates will be be contending for their first.

Cherba (11-1), a senior who was third at 132 pounds last season, has an especially difficult assignment against freshman Charlie Millard (16-0) of Mequon Homestead.

"A lot of people tend to freeze when they get to that big stage and that's where I think I compete best," said Cherba, who has moved up to 138 pounds. "I'm able to just let everything go and give it my all. I think that's what a lot of people aren't going to be able to do when they're on that big stage. My best advantage is just going to attack, attack and attack and keep going."

Danowski fell one victory short of medaling at 160 pounds last season. The junior has moved up to 170 and opens against junior Brody Hemauer (11-1) of DeForest.

"I'm confident right now," Danowski said. "I've got a good match right away and if I win that match, I should be good. I think I'll go to the championship."