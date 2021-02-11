State wrestling: Union Grove's Willis brothers take another shot at medals

Brothers Cade and Cooper Willis have each been more than state medalists for the Union Grove High School wrestling team.
They've been the kind of kids anyone would love to coach.
"They have been a tremendous asset to the entire program," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "They might not be vocal leaders, although Cade is more and more stepping into that role, but the rest of the team sees their work ethic and how much they put into the sport."
Both have the goal of standing on the medal podium Saturday at the WIAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Kaukauna High School. They will be joined from Racine County by teammate Travis Moore, Waterford's Hayden Halter, Josh Cherba and Evan Danowski, and Burlington's Jaden Bird and Grant Koenen.
A ninth country wrestler, Henry Amborn, will be competing in the Division 2 Tournament at Adams-Friendship. Amborn, a junior at Catholic Central, competes for the St. Catherine's Co-op program.
The Willis brothers will be trying to get back on the podium after getting sidetracked.
Cade, a senior who is 13-0 with 10 pins and 23 takedowns, placed fifth at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2018. But he fell one victory short of medaling as a sophomore at 120 pounds and didn't qualify last season at 132 after placing fourth in the sectional.
He opens with a quarterfinal at 132 pounds against senior Bryce Jankowski (15-1) of Cedarburg.
"His mindset is fantastic," Weis said. "He's got big goals, big dreams and he wants to end up with a state title. This is probably the best physical shape he's been in. The shortened season has helped him."
Cooper, who is 13-0 with seven pins and 17 takedowns, was fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2019. Moving up to 120 pounds as a sophomore, he was plagued by the flu and did not compete in the postseason.
The challenge this season will be competing at 152 pounds — a huge jump — in what will be a brutally challenging tournament with only eight wrestlers in each weight class. Cooper opens against senior Demitrio Covarrubius (10-2) of Schofield D.C. Everest.
"Cooper's been handling it well," Weis said of Willis competing at 152 pounds. "He has length and leverage and he's put on some muscle, as well. He's still having success with his record at 13-0, but the kids are definitely stronger."
The Broncos' third qualifier, Moore, is a real success story. After going 23-16 at 145 pounds as a freshman last season, Moore has improved to 12-1 with seven pins and 13 takedowns.
He will open in his quarterfinal match at 160 pounds against senior Jack Ganos (15-1) of Hartland Arrowhead.
"I think it's just his confidence and belief," Weis said when asked about Moore's improvement. "He's always been a very technical wrestler, but he just didn't believe in the the moves and the things that he knows. And now it's completely different."
While Halter goes for his third state championship, two of his teammates will be be contending for their first.
Cherba (11-1), a senior who was third at 132 pounds last season, has an especially difficult assignment against freshman Charlie Millard (16-0) of Mequon Homestead.
"A lot of people tend to freeze when they get to that big stage and that's where I think I compete best," said Cherba, who has moved up to 138 pounds. "I'm able to just let everything go and give it my all. I think that's what a lot of people aren't going to be able to do when they're on that big stage. My best advantage is just going to attack, attack and attack and keep going."
Danowski fell one victory short of medaling at 160 pounds last season. The junior has moved up to 170 and opens against junior Brody Hemauer (11-1) of DeForest.
"I'm confident right now," Danowski said. "I've got a good match right away and if I win that match, I should be good. I think I'll go to the championship."
Two other country wrestlers placed second in their sectional, but still have big dreams.
Koenen (10-3) opens against senior Kolby Heinz (8-2) of Waunakee at 126 pounds.
"He's dangerous in a lot of different positions," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He does something you probably would never teach, but he makes them really dangerous because he scores from a lot of different ways."
And in Division 2, Amborn (14-1) opens against junior Mason Tylee (17-0) of Amery.