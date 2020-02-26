State wrestling: Racine County entries get ready to rumble at Madison

While Hayden Halter is contending for his third straight WIAA Division 1 championship, a number of other Racine County wrestlers have the potential to bring home medals from Madison Saturday.

In fact, two already have.

Starting with Burlington junior Jaden Bird, whose brother, Josh, won state championships in 2013 and ‘15. The reigning All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year placed third at 113 pounds last season and will try for a higher placing in that weight class this season.

Another returning medalist is Cody Welker, a four-team qualifier for Burlington who is ranked third at 152 pounds. Welker was fourth at 145 pounds last season.

Halter, Bird and Welker head the list of Racine County’s state qualifiers, which total seven from Burlington, five from Waterford and one from Park. Burlington senior Jake Skrundz was third at 160 pounds last season, but he injured his shoulder in the sectional tournament last Saturday, depriving him of a chance for another medal.

Skrundz, who was injured prior to this season, is scheduled to undergo surgery in two weeks.

Bird (34-5), ranked fourth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, will open against Appleton North junior Michael Smith (32-9), ranked ninth.