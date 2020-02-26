State Wrestling: One year later, Waterford's Halter is at peace

He has a 43-2 record — and is 132-10 in his career — and is ranked second at 126 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online to Jager Eisch (42-3) of Kaukauna. He is focused on his first-round match Thursday against Jonah Luther (33-8) of Hartland Arrowhead and last February is clearly in his distant past.

"Everything last year, I kind of put that to the side," Halter said. "It's not really brought up much anymore. I'm happy that I was able to compete last year and that's all that matters."

How much did it take a toll on him and his family, who also includes parents Shawn and Brynn, brothers Hudson, 14, and Hank, 2, and sister Hollyn, 11.

"Me and my family are very close and it really wasn't a big toll on our family," he said. "We did everything right and we were able to compete, which is what we wanted. We just stuck through it and that's really all there was. I think everything worked out fine."

Is there anything more Halter wanted to add?

"There's really not much more to add to that," he said. "My family ... I want to give everything to them because they stuck through with me. That's all there was. I mean, there wasn't one time when they didn't fight for me and I just love them for that. I just want them to know what."