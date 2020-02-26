State Wrestling: One year later, Waterford's Halter is at peace

WATERFORD — When Hayden Halter sat down to be interviewed in a Waterford High School corridor on Tuesday afternoon, he was certainly aware of the questions that were coming.
The junior knew he would be asked about his quest to become just the 18th wrestler in state history to win four WIAA championships by the time he graduates in 2021.
Of course, there would be the inevitable question of wrestling all season with a target on his back as the two-time defending championship. After all, everyone he has faced was especially focused against someone of his magnitude.
And then there was last year.
More than anything, Halter knew he would be asked about last year.
That was when Halter became the central figure in one of the most controversial sports stories in Racine County history. It involved an incident that was voted the No. 1 local sports story of 2019 by The Journal Times' sports staff and it was selected by Racine-based Referee Magazine as its third biggest national story of last year.
In a nutshell, Halter had advanced to the Southern Lakes Conference championship match at 120 pounds at Elkhorn last Feb. 2, when he questioned an official’s decision and then flexed his arms after he won a 5-1 decision in the championship match at 120 pounds.
Those actions resulted in two unsportsmanlike conduct calls against Halter. WIAA rules specify that an athlete is suspended for one match after two unsportsmanlike conduct calls. That meant Halter would be ineligible to compete at the regional meet, abruptly ending his quest for a second straight state championship.
Halter and his family, however, took the case to court. Racine County Court Judge Michael Piontek ultimately issued an injunction that blocked the WIAA’s suspension and Halter went on to win a state championship at the Kohl Center in Madison Feb. 21.
"The Halter case is nationally significant in our officiating world because it is extremely rare for a judge to intervene in a case involving a judgement call," Bill Topp, chief operating officer and executive director of Referee Magazine, said for a Jan. 1 story that appeared in The Journal Times. "No matter how he tries to couch it, Judge Piontek attempted to re-officiate the play from his bench using video from the stands. He has gone beyond what is normal and showed little regard for the rules and less regard for the judgment of the official."
One year later, everything is as serene for Halter as it was turbulent last February. Aside from two setbacks at the Cheesemaker Invitational at Kaukauna in January, Halter has dominated at 126 pounds and has every intention of bring back a third successive first-place medal (the first was when he competed for Burlington as a freshman in 2018).
He has a 43-2 record — and is 132-10 in his career — and is ranked second at 126 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online to Jager Eisch (42-3) of Kaukauna. He is focused on his first-round match Thursday against Jonah Luther (33-8) of Hartland Arrowhead and last February is clearly in his distant past.
"Everything last year, I kind of put that to the side," Halter said. "It's not really brought up much anymore. I'm happy that I was able to compete last year and that's all that matters."
How much did it take a toll on him and his family, who also includes parents Shawn and Brynn, brothers Hudson, 14, and Hank, 2, and sister Hollyn, 11.
"Me and my family are very close and it really wasn't a big toll on our family," he said. "We did everything right and we were able to compete, which is what we wanted. We just stuck through it and that's really all there was. I think everything worked out fine."
Is there anything more Halter wanted to add?
"There's really not much more to add to that," he said. "My family ... I want to give everything to them because they stuck through with me. That's all there was. I mean, there wasn't one time when they didn't fight for me and I just love them for that. I just want them to know what."
Turning to the present, Halter is obviously confident about winning a third straight championship. He would potentially compete against Eisch in the semifinals on Friday, but Halter is concentrating only on himself and not his competition.
"It's just a matter of staying consistent and doing what I do best," Halter said. "I go out there every match pumped up no matter who I'm wrestling.
"I had a little rough spot at the Cheesehead, but it does't really affect me. I just have to elevate above that and keep training like I do year round."
Actually, the Cheesehead Invitational did have an impact on Halter, according to Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick. While he had two pins, a technical fall and a major decision in that tournament, which features some of the elite talent in the state, Halter finished only seventh at 126 pounds after going 5-2.
Since then, Fitzpatrick claims, Halter has been a different wrestler because he's been more aggressive.
"When he goes out there and he imposes his will — we call it 'Iowa Style Wrestling — Hayden Halter is as good as anybody in the state and he can compete with anybody in the nation," said Fitzpatrick, who won state championships in 1983 and '85 at Burlington. "When he has a tendency to lay back and wait and let things happen, he's still good, but he's not near as good.
"When he goes out there and attacks, attacks and uses that Iowa style from the opening whistle to the buzzer, he wins matches. And the only matches he didn't win this year, he didn't have that same attacking style. That's what he learned at the Cheesehead and that's why we get in those types of competitions."
Why is Eisch ranked ahead of a two-time defending state champion?
"The reason he is ranked that high is because they were both in the Cheesehead Tournament and that kid made it the finals," Fitzpatrick said. "He was on a different side of the bracket. Him and Hayden never wrestled, but that kid ended up in the finals and Hayden ended up taking seventh, so that's why.
"He's a good wrestler. But I believe Hayden, if he gets to that point, will take him out."
Halter will be concerned with nothing more than being aggressive no matter who he wrestles.
"I've got to go out there firing on all cylinders right away and just do what I do," he said.