Led by Waterford sophomore Hayden Halter, seven of the 25 Racine County wrestlers at the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament have a chance to win an individual championship this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The top-ranked Halter, who won the state championship at 106 pounds as a Burlington freshman in 2018, breezed into the semifinals at 120 pounds. The semifinals are scheduled to start about 7 p.m. Friday.
Halter opened with an 8-1 decision over Manitowoc Lincoln’s Demario Ford (32-9). Halter followed that by pinning Milton’s Mason Dutchner (40-7) in 5:43.
He will wrestle Hartland Arrowhead’s Mitchell Mesenbrink (43-3), ranked fourth, in the semifinals.
“I thought Hayden looked pretty good out there today,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “He definitely picked up steam as the day went on and I was happy to see him get a pin in his second match.”
Senior Alex Guardiola, ranked No. 3 at 152, also looked dominant for the Wolverines in his first two matches. Guardiola (42-2) won by a 15-0 major decision in the first round against Hamilton’s Josh Reindl (32-6), then beat Stoughton’s Gavin Model 9-5.
Guardiola’s road to a championship gets steep from here. He will wrestle River Falls’ second-ranked Nathan Fuller (36-1) in the semifinals. If Guardiola wins, he will likely wrestle Middleton’s Kevin Meicher (33-0), who is ranked No. 1 at 152. Meicher dropped from 160 pounds to 152 for the postseason.
“This is the first time all year that Alex is the underdog,” Fitzpatrick said. “But I know that if he uses his quickness, he can win this tournament. He just needs to wrestle smart and use that speed to his advantage.”
Lucas Johnson (29-17), wrestling at 106 pounds for Waterford, won his first match, but was pinned in 1:44 in the second round to Union Grove’s Cooper Willis. Teammates Joshua Cherba (126), Zach Kaminski (170) and Boyd Biggs (220) will also wrestle in the consolation bracket starting Friday at 10 a.m.
Of of the 10 wrestlers that Burlington qualified, six were ousted following first-round losses. Ben Stevenson at 126, Ben Kumprey (138), Qwade Gehring (170) and Wyatt Hayes (220) all lost by decision. Max Ehlen (152) lost by technical fall and Zach Wallace (182) lost by major decision.
Burlington captain Zach Weiler, wrestling at 132 pounds, advanced to the semifinals. Weiler (43-3) beat Mukwonago’s Josiah Lynden (42-11) 8-1 in his first match and then defeated Marshfield’s Ryan Dolezal (29-8) 7-1.
Also advancing to the semifinals for Burlington was Cody Welker (33-4) at 145 pounds and Jake Skrundz (18-3) at 160.
Welker opened with a 19-6 major decision over Middleton’s Joseph Hoffman (25-13) and then won on a medical forfeit over Wisconsin Rapids’ Wyler Lubeck (43-5).
Skrundz pinned Arrowhead’s Noah Ross (26-16) in 4:00 and then won a 12-9 decision over Ashwaubenon’s Connor Ramage (12-9).
“I thought we wrestled some really good matches today,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “We had a couple of tough draws, but otherwise I’m pleased with our performance here so far.”
Jaden Bird, ranked No. 2 at 113, lost his second match to Ashwaubenon’s No. 1-ranked Cody Minor, 5-1. Bird will compete in the consolation bracket Friday with a chance to finish third.
“He took the loss hard and a lot of people were saying that this match was the championship of this bracket,” Gribble said. “The important thing for Jaden is to keep his head held high. There isn’t time to feel sorry for yourself in this sport.”
For Union Grove, freshman Cooper Willis (46-2) won both of his matches at 106 pounds by pin to advance to the semifinals. Willis will face Kaukauna’s Jaden Verhagen (42-9).
Cooper’s brother Cade won his first match at 120 pounds, but dropped the second. He will compete in the consolation bracket Friday morning.
“Cooper wrestled two really solid matches for us today,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “We’re going to take it one match at a time but my expectations are very high for him.”
Cael Kahle, wrestling at 113, was eliminated following his first-round loss.
Park’s four wrestlers all lost in the first round, but will have a chance at redemption in the consolation bracket.
Angel Rodriguez (33-10) lost by technical fall to Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera (53-0) at 106 pounds. Joseph Mendoza (37-6) lost 6-3 to Pulaski’s Cole Gille (35-5) at 120. Dashawn Bolton (34-12) was pinned in 3:54 to Oconomowoc’s Keagan Lazar (39-7) at 152. And Jarrel Campbell (28-9) was pinned by Mukwonago’s Justin Eichler (42-7) in 1:38 at 195.
Horlick’s only state qualifier, Nick Cihler (38-10), lost his first-round match by a 12-1 major decision to Stoughton’s Luke Mechler (51-3). Cihler wrestles in the consolation round against Pius XI Catholic’s Nate Kane (38-7).
“Nick went out and wrestled really hard and we’re proud of his effort,” Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said. “We’ve prepared a lot for his match (Friday) and we’re hoping he can come away with a medal.”
In Division 3, Catholic Central’s Henry Amborn (7-2) will face Stratford’s Manny Drexler (43-4) in the quarterfinals at 12-0 pounds. Amborn received a first-round bye.
