State wrestling: Burlington's Jaden Bird looks to honor memory of brother Josh

BURLINGTON — It was precisely 4:44 a.m. Thursday when Anthony D’Alie crunched through the snow in the darkness for his weekly workout with Jaden Bird in Burlington.
They met in the garage of the Birds’ home on South Browns Lake Drive and, as usual, the cars owned by Jaden’s parents, Kevin and Karen, were parked outside in the snow and cold. No way was there room for any cars in the garage with the wrestling mat and workout equipment along with the numerous trophies that were on display.
“Karen brushes the snow off her car,” D’Alie said. “They’re building champions in that family. Hat’s off to Karen because not too many mothers would put up with that.”
After their hour-long workout, D’Alie, a longtime wrestling coach in Burlington, sat down with Jaden Bird for a heavy discussion. Tragedy made this more than just a routine pep talk with Bird contending for his third straight medal Saturday during the WIAA Division 1 Individual State Championships in Kaukauna.
On the afternoon of May 22, the eldest of Bird’s two brothers, Josh, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Mukwonago while returning to his Burlington home from his construction job. Josh Bird, a state champion for Burlington in 2013 and 2015, had a huge impact on Jaden’s life, both as a brother and a mentor.
But in one horrific instant, Josh was gone and Jaden was left to figure out a great deal at such a young age. His brother’s absence still stings nearly nine months later. So much so, in fact, that he took long pauses while dabbing at his moist eyes while being interviewed with this story.
Jaden could either be overcome by the weight of his brother’s legacy this weekend or he could use his memory as a source of inspiration. And that’s what D’Alie wanted to talk to him about during that cold, dark morning Thursday.
“I wanted to make the point that no matter what happens this weekend, you won,” said D’Alie, who started training Jaden when Jaden was 8. “There’s guys who have gone through tragic experiences who might never have stepped on the mat again. This could have gone totally south, but he put a great year together, he’s undefeated and he’s finding a way to get it done.”
And now it’s up to Bird to once again put to use the enormous inspiration from his late brother. He will take a 13-0 record this shortened season into his 10 a.m. quarterfinal at 120 pounds against sophomore Oscar Wilkowski (11-1) of Watertown and it’s going to a brutal final day of high school wrestling for Bird.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic precautions, each weight class will feature eight wrestlers instead of the usual 16. There were 28 wrestlers crammed into each of the four sectionals this season instead of 16 wrestlers in each of the usual eight sectionals, meaning every match at the state tournament promises to be brutally tough.
And Bird, who was third as a sophomore and fourth as a junior, both at 113 pounds, plans to be ready. He’s going to perform for his brother. But more importantly, he’s going to perform for himself.
A state championship is obviously his ultimate goal. But his plan is to simply wrestle as well as he can, pile up points and allow the chips to fall where they may at the end of the day.
“It’s really been a hard one,” said Jaden in his youthful voice. “It’s probably been the hardest one of my life. But I’m just staying positive and doing everything I can to keep succeeding, moving forward and looking to the future. I’m just wrestling, working hard and, no matter what happens, I’m learning from it.”
He couldn’t have learned more during the last nine months. With tragedy comes wisdom and Jaden has been no exception.
“He was like my best friend,” Jaden said of Josh, who was 23 when he was killed. “We did everything together. He would take me to wrestling practice every day, pick me up for school, take me home from school ... he was always by my side. He was a mentor for me and always taught me everything.
“Before I wrested, he always told me, ‘Go out and kick a—.’ “
The last time Jaden saw Josh was the day before the accident. It was just another day and Jaden thought there were be a lifetime more of these these with his brother.
“I actually brought my girlfriend over to his house for the first time and it was just like any other regular day,” Jaden said. “It was a Thursday evening and when I left, ‘I just said, ‘Bye. I love you.’ Those were the last words.”
There has been a different Jaden Bird this last season and the metamorphosis has been more related to person he is rather than the wrestler he. Not that he was disrespectful before the accident, but the Jaden who has emerged after his brother’s death has been more kind and considerate.
“He’s just changed as a person,” said Burlington coach Jade Gribble, who also had to compose himself while discussing Bird. “He’s more coachable than he’s ever been. There’s not a practice or when I work with him when he doesn’t say, ‘Thank you.’ And he’s authentic when he says it.’ “
D’Alie has also noticed that, saying, “He went through something no one else is going through and I think he just matured more. He’s ahead of everyone else because he’s had that life-changing experience. When we get down working out, ‘He’ll give me a hug and tell me that he loves me.”
There’s also been an added edge with Bird on the mat.
Take the regional championship against Waterford’s Lucas Johnson, when Bird trailed 9-7 with 15 seconds left.
“Jaden stayed focused and attacking,” Gribble said. “Jaden received one point for Johnson’s second stalling call, making it 9-8, and then Jaden got the takedown to win 10-9.
“To stay composed and focused in that situation was impressive. The constant pressure broke his opponent.”
And then there was a match against Elkhorn’s Trayton Torres, when Bird pushed on after suffering a bloody nose to score a 17-6 major decision.
“We thought he broke his nose,” Gribble said. “His nose was bleeding and he was in a lot of pain. But he stayed focused the entire time.”
And now that Bird is entering the final day of his high school wrestling career, Jaden will have that same determination. What Josh preached, Jaden will be carrying out.
Saturday will be for Josh, But it will also be for himself.
“He owes this to himself,” Gribble said. “He’s got to go out there ad wrestle for himself. In out conversation, I said, “You have a lot of people in your corner. And you have a very important person looking down on your right now and giving you strength. But this is about you and your hard work.’
“He’s mentally strong and he’s mentally prepared and he’s been battling through this year. I’ve told him, ‘Josh wouldn’t want you to do it for him. Josh would want you to do it yourself.’ And Josh would say to him, ‘I’m in your corner just like everybody else.’ “
There will be so many others in that corner.
“Everybody’s pulling for this young man,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “It was a tragedy what he and his family had to go through. Nobody should have to go through that. But now it’s time to move on.
“Josh Bird was someone who never, ever left it up to the referees. He just gave it everything he could and I would advise Jaden to follow in those footsteps.”